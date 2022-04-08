Sports
Tiger Woods cards 71 on return to Masters | Golf News – Times of India
AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods made a formidable return on the 86th Masters with a one-under 71 to lie 4 photographs behind Sungjae Im, who emerged as the only chief after the opening spherical at Augusta National.
As Woods was hanging in for a good par entrance 9, his enjoying accomplice Joaquin Niemann from Mexico bought an enormous cheer as he holed his second shot from 105 yards on the Par-4 ninth for an eagle and have become the primary participant to achieve 3-under for the event.
Niemann was enjoying alongside Woods and 2005 Open winner, Louis Ooosthuizen of South Africa, who was one-over by means of 9 as a large gallery adopted the group.
Sungjae Im later carded an outstanding 5-under 67 within the afternoon wave to lie atop the leaderboard after the primary spherical, adopted by Cameron Smith (-4).
Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Danny Willett wr tied third at three-under.
A 23-year-old Takumi Kanaya, who admires the defending champion Hideki Maysuyama, was off to a quick begin as he made a birdie on every of his first two holes.
Kanaya is one in all three Japanese gamers within the area, together with World No, 1 novice Keita Nakajima and defending champion Matsuyama.
Woods bought his first birdie after 5 straight pars to start out his spherical, although the fifth one ought to have been a birdie because it nicked the cup and stayed out.
Woods hit his tee shot on the 180-yard par-3 sixth gap to inside 2 ft for a birdie for a big applause.
Fans across the inexperienced gave Woods a predictable spherical of applause and cheers after seeing the shot. He acknowledged them with a few waves and some pulls on the invoice of his cap.
The birdie put him at 1 beneath for the day and tied for second.
