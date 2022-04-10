Tiger Woods’ irons sell for record price

The set of irons Tiger Woods used to win 4 consecutive main tournaments have offered at public sale for almost $5.16 million ($A6.93 million) – a document value for golf memorabilia.

Woods gained the “Tiger Slam” – the US Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship in 2000 and the Masters in 2001 – utilizing the Titleist 681-T irons.

Golden Age Auctions put the golf equipment up for public sale on March 23 with a gap bid of $25,000 ($A33,600) and the public sale closed simply earlier than midnight on Saturday.

The sale of Horton Smith’s inexperienced jacket in 2013 for $682,000 ($A916,000) had been the biggest sale of golf memorabilia.

Horton gained the primary Masters in 1934 and repeated two years later.

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers residence delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

There is not any phrase on who the client was however Woods’ golf equipment had been offered by Todd Brock, a personal fairness investor from Houston.

Brock purchased the irons in 2010 for $57,242 ($A76,900), and he mentioned the proceeds from the sale will go to his basis.

The golf equipment got here with detailed paperwork to confirm their authenticity.

“I’ve had them for 12 years now, and I haven’t told anybody that I owned them,” Brock advised ESPN.

“They were in a really nice frame in my office and I’m not an investor in memorabilia, so nobody was seeing the irons.

“I’ve had the chance to see these for 12 years and it is like a Rembrandt, the place any individual takes it to their fortress and it is by no means seen once more.

“I felt blessed that I got to hang out with them and look at them, but it’s time for somebody else to do something bigger and better with them.”