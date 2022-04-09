Sports
Tiger Woods ‘proud’ of himself after battling to equal 19th at Masters | Golf News – Times of India
AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods fought again from a poor begin within the second spherical at the Masters on Friday, incomes a mini victory of types by making the midway minimize at his first event since a career-threatening automobile crash.
Though a distant 9 strokes behind chief Scottie Scheffler, Woods goes into the weekend equal nineteenth at one-over-par 145 at Augusta National.
It wouldn’t be a foul spot for any 46-year-old, a lot much less somebody whose profession appeared in jeopardy when he was badly injured in single-car rollover final February.
“I’m proud of the fact that my whole (support) team got me into this position,” he stated.
“We worked hard to get me here to where I had an opportunity.”
It appears extraordinarily unlikely that he’ll earn a sixth Green Jacket on Sunday — he was positioned no worse than sixth after 36 holes in every of his earlier wins — however he was hardly able to throw within the towel.
“Hopefully I’ll have one of those light bulb moments and turn it on in the weekend and get it done,” he stated.
“If you are within five or six going into the back nine, anything can happen. I need to get myself there. That’s the key.”
Spectators with weekend tickets should have been holding their collective breath when Woods bogeyed 4 of the primary 4 holes in cool, blustery circumstances, a missed minimize looming as a risk.
He did not do an terrible lot flawed on what was essentially the most tough stretch of the course, a barely mishit shot right here and there, but it surely was beginning to add as much as a probably large rating.
“I got a couple of bad gusts and also made a couple of bad swings on top of that. Then on (the fourth hole) I ended up in a divot,” he stated.
“It was just like, okay, what else can go wrong?”
He was two beneath the remainder of the day, taking pictures two-over-par 74.
And along with his post-round interviews finished he headed off for a protracted ice tub.
Asked how he felt, he stated: “I don’t feel as good as I’d like to feel.
“I anticipated to be sore and never really feel my greatest for certain. I can stroll this golf course. That’s not an issue, however going ballistically at pictures and hitting shot shapes off of uneven lies, that places an entire new problem to it.”
