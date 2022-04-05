Sports
Tiger Woods says ‘as of right now’ he will play Masters | Golf News – Times of India
AUGUSTA (United States): Tiger Woods plans to play the 86th Masters beginning Thursday at Augusta National, making an unimaginable return to competitors 14 months after struggling extreme proper leg accidents in a automobile crash.
“As of right now, I am going to play,” Woods mentioned.
The 15-time main champion plans to play a nine-hole follow spherical on Wednesday and can make a last resolution after seeing how his physique recovers from that effort.
“It’s a matter of how my body is going to recover and what my body is able to do the next day,” mentioned Woods, who has performed nine-hole follow rounds the previous two days.
Woods mentioned he feels that he can win a sixth Masters title this week to match the all-time report held by Jack Nicklaus regardless of not having performed because the 2020 Masters, performed in November that 12 months on account of Covid-19.
“I can hit it just fine,” Woods mentioned. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do golf-wise. Walking is the hard part.”
Woods was hospitalized for weeks and unable to stroll for months after a automobile crash in February 2021. He later mentioned he was fortunate to have survived and to have escaped with each of his legs.
“That was a tough road,” Woods mentioned. “To say I was going to be here playing… I would have said very unlikely.”
Woods plans to make his twenty fourth Masters begin. The 46-year-old US star examined his means to stroll the hilly course final week, serving discover that an epic comeback was potential.
On Sunday, Woods tweeted that it will be a “game-time decision” as as to whether or not he would play this week.
Woods examined himself with follow rounds Sunday and Monday, the latter earlier than 1000’s of supportive followers within the first full session for spectators at Augusta National since 2019, when Woods received an astonishing title to finish a comeback from spinal fusion surgical procedure.
“As of right now, I am going to play,” Woods mentioned.
The 15-time main champion plans to play a nine-hole follow spherical on Wednesday and can make a last resolution after seeing how his physique recovers from that effort.
“It’s a matter of how my body is going to recover and what my body is able to do the next day,” mentioned Woods, who has performed nine-hole follow rounds the previous two days.
Woods mentioned he feels that he can win a sixth Masters title this week to match the all-time report held by Jack Nicklaus regardless of not having performed because the 2020 Masters, performed in November that 12 months on account of Covid-19.
“I can hit it just fine,” Woods mentioned. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do golf-wise. Walking is the hard part.”
Woods was hospitalized for weeks and unable to stroll for months after a automobile crash in February 2021. He later mentioned he was fortunate to have survived and to have escaped with each of his legs.
“That was a tough road,” Woods mentioned. “To say I was going to be here playing… I would have said very unlikely.”
Woods plans to make his twenty fourth Masters begin. The 46-year-old US star examined his means to stroll the hilly course final week, serving discover that an epic comeback was potential.
On Sunday, Woods tweeted that it will be a “game-time decision” as as to whether or not he would play this week.
Woods examined himself with follow rounds Sunday and Monday, the latter earlier than 1000’s of supportive followers within the first full session for spectators at Augusta National since 2019, when Woods received an astonishing title to finish a comeback from spinal fusion surgical procedure.