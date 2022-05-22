Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after third-round blowout

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the PGA Championship after taking pictures a 9-over-par 79 in Saturday’s third spherical in Tulsa.

It marked the primary WD in Woods’ skilled profession.

Woods, 46, shot 1-under-par over the ultimate 5 holes Saturday to keep away from recording a rating within the 80s for the third time in a significant. Still, it was his worst spherical ever at a PGA Championship.

It was a gritty effort on the finish for Woods, who began the day at 3-over 143 and completed at 12 over and stood 21 strokes out of the lead when his third spherical ended at Southern Hills Country Club.