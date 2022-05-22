Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after third-round blowout
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the PGA Championship after taking pictures a 9-over-par 79 in Saturday’s third spherical in Tulsa.
It marked the primary WD in Woods’ skilled profession.
Woods, 46, shot 1-under-par over the ultimate 5 holes Saturday to keep away from recording a rating within the 80s for the third time in a significant. Still, it was his worst spherical ever at a PGA Championship.
It was a gritty effort on the finish for Woods, who began the day at 3-over 143 and completed at 12 over and stood 21 strokes out of the lead when his third spherical ended at Southern Hills Country Club.
Clearly struggling to make it by 18 holes on his rebuilt proper leg, Woods and his staff declined an on-camera interview with CBS Sports following the spherical. Instead, Woods and his reps instructed the CBS tv crew that he was sore.
On Friday, Woods made the lower at a significant for the second time in two tries since almost shedding his proper leg 15 months in the past in a devastating single-car crash in Southern California. He shot a 1-under-par 69 on Friday to sneak in underneath the lower line.
In the third spherical, he began with a par however discovered the water on No. 2 for a bogey. His actual troubles started on the par-3 No. 6, when his tee shot landed within the water once more, his shot from the drop space discovered the tough to the left of the inexperienced, and he hit his pitch form of the inexperienced. After hitting a chip shot to about two toes from the cup, he putted out for a triple-bogey 6.
From there, Woods’ spherical unraveled on a cold morning. He bogeyed holes 7 and 9 to go away him with a 41 on the entrance 9.