Tigers ‘absolutely pleased’ to see Dusty, but playing future still not clear: Hardwick

Kane Lambert was held over from a VFL match on Sunday within the hope he can be obtainable to tackle the Eagles in what’s a vital conflict for each golf equipment given their struggles this season. “Once again, it was a five-day break, so if he played today, he was no chance of playing over in Perth,” Hardwick mentioned. The 30-year-old has not performed since Richmond’s opening spherical loss to Carlton. Credit:Getty Images “We will try to get him through training and see how he goes. He just didn’t quite look comfortable enough … last week. “He will have a run around (on Monday) and try (to) prove his fitness. We have a short session planned, so we have to make a call one way or the other pretty early.”

The Richmond coach was annoyed the Tigers didn’t play with extra boldness early when arguably on high of Melbourne within the opening time period. But he feels there are indicators the Tigers, that are one win outdoors the eight, can change into a extra formidable workforce if they will discover better consistency throughout the bottom. “There are some areas of our game we did well. There are some areas of our game we have certainly got to improve,” he mentioned. “What we have got to remember is that we have played a really good side that will put a lot of sides to the sword this year and we got within 20 points. “The scoreboard probably flattered us a little bit, but there are some signs that we are going OK in various areas.”

Thomson Dow was substituted from the match with a corked thigh, with Hardwick saying he was unlikely to be obtainable for the conflict towards the Eagles. Although Melbourne was wildly inaccurate within the first half, coach Simon Goodwin was happy with the professionalism of his facet as they moved to a 6-0 file for the second straight season. Martin opted to take go away as he continues to mourn the loss of life of his father Shane Martin final December. Credit:Getty Forward Sam Weideman, who missed choice in final 12 months’s grand remaining, was most popular to veteran Tom McDonald and justified his presence when kicking three targets. He sits second on Melbourne’s goal-kicking desk this 12 months with eight targets from 4 matches, six behind Bailey Fritsch, who added two to his tally towards Richmond.