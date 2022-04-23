Tigers champion Dustin Martin returns to Punt Road

Richmond star Dustin Martin has returned to Punt Road for the primary time for the reason that membership granted him indefinite leave for personal reasons.

The Tigers’ midfielder had frolicked in Sydney earlier than returning to Melbourne early this week with the Tigers confirming he did a session on the membership on Saturday morning.

There continues to be no timeframe on when he might return to motion for the Tigers, however the membership shall be happy to welcome him again.

Dustin Martin, pictured final month. Credit:AFL Photos / Getty Images

Martin performed in spherical one however had been taking time away from the membership as he handled private points together with the lack of his father Shane, who died final yr in New Zealand