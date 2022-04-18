Tigers’ Easter miracle: Hastings nails last-gasp field goal to shock Eels

Before the sport, Greg Alexander instructed Fox League that Michael Maguire’s teaching field throughout the first 5 rounds appeared like a morgue.

Maybe experiences of Maguire’s demise have been significantly exaggerated.

His name to resurrect Luke Brooks as a five-eighth alongside the returning Hastings is the final – and most inconceivable – miracle of the holy vacation.

Brooks is the person, the face, of the Tigers’ troubles. It shouldn’t be his cross to bear alone. Is he a part of the reply? On this proof, the reply could be sure.

Twice he arrange tries, offloading for a rolling Luciano Leilua, who was like the large child in underneath 8s solely stopped by the jersey tugging of a determined Tom Opacic. Brooks by no means hesitated to throw a floating move for David Nofoaluma, who scored the primary of his two tries, the opposite coming off an inch-perfect Hastings kick.