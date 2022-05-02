Tigers face hard choices at selection table with Martin, Cotchin set to return
Richmond face a uncommon choice squeeze for Saturday’s large conflict with Collingwood, with Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin set to return, Robbie Tarrant out there, and Marlon Pickett prone to be out there.
The Tigers thus face troublesome calls on leaving gamers out – Cotchin and Martin, clearly, are sure alternatives – given their impressive 109-point mauling of West Coast and the profitable positional modifications they made.
But Dion Prestia is in some doubt, rated by the Tigers as a “reasonable chance” – most likely 50-50 – to play in opposition to the Magpies. Prestia was subbed out of the Eagles sport at three-quarter time attributable to a sore Achilles and soleus muscle tightness.
Sydney Stack and Maurice Rioli jnr have been profitable inclusions for the West Coast sport, for which Cotchin and Tarrant have been rested, partially as a result of the match concerned a flight to Perth and the Tigers felt it was safer to go away the veteran pair out.
Pickett was unavailable for the Eagles sport for private causes, however is anticipated additionally to be out there for Collingwood, giving Damien Hardwick additional choices, even when he and his match committee decide to not threat Prestia.
The Tigers found one other midfield choice because of Cotchin’s absence, having moved Jayden Short from his customary place at half-back. Short had 31 disposals a whopping 792 metres gained – essentially the most by any participant – to be one among his staff’s finest.
Short’s place in defence was crammed by Liam Baker, who was shifted from half-forward to defence.
Stack was comparatively quiet in opposition to West Coast, with simply 5 disposals, whereas Maurice Rioli impressed with three targets, in what admittedly was a sport that lacked strain and noticed a number of Tigers have excessive numbers, Tom Lynch amongst them with 7.5.
Collingwood, in the meantime, has advised by way of coach Craig McRae that they intend to retain final week’s debutant Aidan Begg and never deliver again out of shape American Mason Cox, who dominated in a one-sided VFL sport. Ollie Henry booted seven targets within the VFL in opposition to Coburg and would clearly be into consideration for promotion in a match through which the Pies shall be underdogs, regardless of their eighth place on the ladder and 4-3 document.
