Tigers face hard choices at selection table with Martin, Cotchin set to return

Richmond face a uncommon choice squeeze for Saturday’s large conflict with Collingwood, with Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin set to return, Robbie Tarrant out there, and Marlon Pickett prone to be out there.

The Tigers thus face troublesome calls on leaving gamers out – Cotchin and Martin, clearly, are sure alternatives – given their impressive 109-point mauling of West Coast and the profitable positional modifications they made.

But Dion Prestia is in some doubt, rated by the Tigers as a “reasonable chance” – most likely 50-50 – to play in opposition to the Magpies. Prestia was subbed out of the Eagles sport at three-quarter time attributable to a sore Achilles and soleus muscle tightness.

Dustin Martin is nearing an AFL return with Richmond. Credit:AFL Photos

Sydney Stack and Maurice Rioli jnr have been profitable inclusions for the West Coast sport, for which Cotchin and Tarrant have been rested, partially as a result of the match concerned a flight to Perth and the Tigers felt it was safer to go away the veteran pair out.