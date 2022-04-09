Tigers Fans Return Downtown To Tailgate For The First Time In Three Seasons

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Tigers followers didn’t let the rain maintain them from celebrating Opening Day.

Friday, CW50’s Cryss Walker caught up with tailgaters at Eastern Market.

READ MORE: Michigan Rep. Beau LaFave Criticizes Gov. Whitmer’s Lawsuit On State Abortion Law

“Oh my gosh, we’re down here because we haven’t been able to be here for two years,” stated Jodi Wright, who traveled from Canada with a gaggle of associates.

“It could be snowy and windy right now and it would not break everybody’s spirit down,” stated Jesse Lee Gilley.

“There’s so much team spirit down here right now. It’s unreal. Go Tigers, that’s all I can say.”

Hundreds of followers camped out at Eastern Market, whereas grilling and having fun with the sport.

“We haven’t done this in a long time,” stated Cherie Mihoren.

READ MORE: Batch Brewing Company In Corktown Feeling Optimistic About Future While Celebrating Tigers Opening Day

“The last time it was just for an average game, but finally we made to the home opener after covid, no masks. Full of fun, free spirit, having so much fun.”

Covid restrictions pressured followers out of the ballpark for 2 seasons. Last yr, Comerica Park hosted Opening Day with restricted seating for social distancing and face masks necessities to maintain followers protected.

The 2022 season is bringing some sense of normalcy again to America’s favourite move time.

“It’s wonderful down here, the security staff is on everything down here to keep everybody safe,” stated Gilley.

MORE NEWS: Major Bridge Repairs, Road Closures On I-94, I-75 This Weekend: What To Know

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.