Tigers, lions evacuated from Ukraine zoo to Poland

Six lions and 6 tigers evacuated from close to Kyiv arrived at a zoo in Poland on Thursday following a two-day odyssey skirting battle frontlines and coming nose to nose with Russian tanks, a zoo spokesman stated.

A Ukrainian truck drove the animals, together with two wild cats and a wild canine, almost 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) to the Polish border whereas avoiding the Zhytomyr area, which the invading Russian forces have bombarded, spokeswoman Malgorzata Chodyla instructed AFP.

At one level, the truck needed to cease in a single day reverse Russian tanks.

The driver rested below his car whereas the proprietor of the Ukrainian shelter fed the animals as a result of the transport crew didn’t know the best way to, the spokeswoman stated.

At the border, the animals had been transferred to a Polish truck whereas the Ukrainian driver returned dwelling to his kids.

For now, the animals can be cared for on the Poznan zoo.

Zoo director Ewa Zgrabczynska, who helped prepare the evacuation, stated she is already in touch with a number of western organizations that need to take within the animals.

She additionally launched a fundraising drive as town of Poznan, which runs the zoo, lacks a finances for the evacuated animals.

