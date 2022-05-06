Tigers, Pies in old-school AFL blockbuster

Richmond’s AFL conflict with Collingwood has all of the elements of an old-school blockbuster.

Two fierce rivals: tick. A Saturday afternoon first bounce on the MCG: tick. Plenty at stake: tick. One of the sport’s largest names making his AFL return: tick.

Damien Hardwick’s Tigers sit 3-4 whereas his former assistant Craig McRae has Collingwood sitting 4-3 forward of the sport, which additionally marks Richmond dynamo Dustin Martin’s return.

“They’re all big, obviously. I think the games become more challenging and more even as the season goes on,” Hardwick stated.

“But it is a game where we’re probably evenly placed, these sides.

“So I do know folks will name it like an eight-point recreation, as such.

“But to get back to level pegging’s really, really important.

“We assume if we get our course of proper and we execute roles, we’ll be OK, however we’re developing in opposition to a very well-coached, well-drilled aspect that’s bettering each week.

“So the challenges are going to be there. They have a great blend of experience and youth so they’re going to be a challenge to beat.”

Hardwick believed there was a lot to return from Richmond, who additionally welcome again Trent Cotchin however are with out Nick Vlastuin and Dion Prestia by means of sickness.

“Where we are now is probably where we are. We feel we can play a hell of a lot better.

“Some sides on the market are going actually, very well. We’re most likely under that for the time being. So we have some work to do.”

It’s not the only clash of rivals on Saturday, either.

At night, a battling Essendon will take on a resurgent Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell – who courted controversy in a 2015 game when he mocked Essendon players by pretending to inject himself in a reference to the Bombers’ infamous drugs saga – said the rivalry is unavoidable.

“I really feel prefer it’s simply embedded,” Mitchell stated.

“There’s even a few board members we have which might be like, ‘If you win any recreation this yr, it is acquired to be this one’.

“For us in a process-driven football department and as a coach you’re not really thinking about things like that.

“But actually you recognise that video games in opposition to arch-rivals traditionally are key video games for key stakeholders equivalent to members.

“We’ll have thousands and thousands of people who are desperate to win this game over others.

“Every recreation for us is 4 factors however you may’t take it as a right, (rivalries) are nice components of sport.”