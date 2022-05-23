Tight race: postal votes in Deakin favouring Michael Sukkar

Liberal MP Michael Sukkar is again on observe to retain his outer suburban seat of Deakin, with postal votes being counted all through Monday favouring him over his Labor opponent.

The Labor Party was cautiously optimistic its candidate Matt Gregg might oust Sukkar, the nation’s former assistant treasurer, on Monday morning however by the afternoon these hopes had been fading.

In what may need been a kiss of loss of life, former prime minister Scott Morrison visited Michael Sukkar’s citizens of Deakin through the election marketing campaign. Credit:James Brickwood

One Labor supply stated the postal votes, which historically favour the conservative aspect of politics, appeared promising for Gregg early on Monday however then began trending Sukkar’s method, nevertheless it was nonetheless too early to name the seat.

Sukkar was main Gregg 57-43 on a two-party most popular rely of postal votes, with an extra 8000 to be counted.