Tight race: postal votes in Deakin favouring Michael Sukkar
Liberal MP Michael Sukkar is again on observe to retain his outer suburban seat of Deakin, with postal votes being counted all through Monday favouring him over his Labor opponent.
The Labor Party was cautiously optimistic its candidate Matt Gregg might oust Sukkar, the nation’s former assistant treasurer, on Monday morning however by the afternoon these hopes had been fading.
One Labor supply stated the postal votes, which historically favour the conservative aspect of politics, appeared promising for Gregg early on Monday however then began trending Sukkar’s method, nevertheless it was nonetheless too early to name the seat.
Sukkar was main Gregg 57-43 on a two-party most popular rely of postal votes, with an extra 8000 to be counted.
To lose Deakin could be a bitter blow for the Liberal Party, which has been decimated in Victoria. It at present seems set to carry simply three city seats: Aston, Menzies and Deakin, all in Melbourne’s outer-east. Labor didn’t goal these seats nor spend a lot cash campaigning in them, however a convincing anti-government swing turned a slew of once-safe Liberal seats into marginals.
“We could be on,” one Labor supply stated, talking on the situation of anonymity, earlier Monday. “I’m not saying it’s a done deal, but it could be a thing.”
Sukkar had the outstanding function of housing minister within the Morrison authorities, and was the assistant minister to former treasurer Josh Frydenberg because the get together campaigned closely on its financial credentials. Although Frydenberg has lost in Kooyong, it now seems like Sukkar will dangle on, simply.
The Labor-held seat of Macnamara, which takes in St Kilda, continues to be too near name, however Labor is assured Josh Burns will maintain it after the Liberal major vote plummeted by greater than 10 per cent and the Greens’ major soared.