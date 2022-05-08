Tigray govt demands independent investigation after major-general dies in detention | News24

Major-General Gebremedhin Fekadu died the morning his spouse and youngster visited him in detention.

He was a adorned soldier who commanded AU peacekeeping missions in Liberia and Somalia.

The Tigrayan transitional authorities vowed to avenge the lack of all their heroic martyrs.

Major-General Gebremedhin Fekadu – who glided by the alias, Wedi Necho – died in detention in Addis Ababa final week.

He has been described as a “martyr” who paid “the ultimate price” by the hands of the Ethiopian authorities.

Fekadu was the top of communications within the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) earlier than his imprisonment as a part of the sweeping detention of just about all Tigrayan members of the ENDF.

In an emotional assertion, the Tigrayan transitional authorities stated the adorned soldier, who additionally served because the commander of the African Union (AU) peacekeeping missions in Liberia and Somalia, wrote an indelible historical past.

They blamed the Ethiopian authorities for forcing Fekadu, “who committed no sin other than honourably serving his people and country, to languish in jail solely on account of his Tigrayan identity, ultimately killing him”.

Fekadu was arrested on 11 November, together with 17 different navy generals and low-ranking officers, for allegedly slicing communications to the Northern Command and enabling Tigrayan forces to assault it.

Along with 4 brigadier-generals, 5 colonels and 5 lieutenants, he was charged with treason.

Reports in East Africa say Fekadu was visited by his spouse and youngster on the Federal Prisons Commission, Kaliti High Detention Centre, the morning he died.

The Tigray transitional authorities is now demanding an inquiry into the circumstances round Fekadu’s dying.

“The Government of Tigray demands an independent investigation to be conducted by an impartial international entity into the circumstances surrounding the martyrdom of the heroic freedom fighter,” the federal government stated.

“We will work towards addressing the multifaceted problems facing our people as well as avenging the loss of all of our heroic martyrs, including the sacrifice of our heroic fighter, Major-General Gebremedhin Fekadu.”

