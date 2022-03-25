Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’

Tigrayan rebels agreed to a “cessation of hostilities” on Friday, a brand new turning level within the almost 17-month battle in northern Ethiopia following the federal government’s announcement of an indefinite humanitarian truce a day earlier.

The rebels mentioned in an announcement despatched to AFP early Friday that they had been “committed to implementing a cessation of hostilities effective immediately,” and urged Ethiopian authorities to hasten supply of emergency support into Tigray, the place tons of of hundreds face hunger.

Since battle broke out in November 2020, hundreds have died, and lots of extra have been pressured to flee their properties because the battle has expanded from Tigray to the neighboring areas of Amhara and Afar.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authorities declared a shock truce, saying it hoped the transfer would ease humanitarian entry to Tigray and “pave the way for the resolution of the conflict” in northern Ethiopia.

It referred to as on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to “desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighboring regions.”

The battle erupted when Abiy despatched troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, the area’s former ruling celebration, saying the transfer got here in response to insurgent assaults on military camps.

Fighting has dragged on for over a yr, triggering a humanitarian disaster, as accounts have emerged of mass rapes and massacres, with each side accused of human rights violations.

More than 400,000 individuals have been displaced in Tigray, in response to the UN.

The area has additionally been topic to what the UN says is a de facto blockade.

The United States has accused Abiy’s authorities of stopping support from reaching these in want, whereas the authorities in flip have blamed the rebels for the obstruction.

Nearly 40 p.c of the individuals in Tigray, a area of six million individuals, face “an extreme lack of food”, the UN mentioned in January, with gasoline shortages forcing support staff to ship medicines and different essential provides by foot.

