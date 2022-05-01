Tigray teen recounts 16-month refugee odyssey | News24

Aber an unaccompanied minor from Ethiopia (C) stands on the deck of the Geo Barents, an ambulance boat deployed by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) within the Mediterranean Sea.

The teenage refugee from the war-torn area of Tigray in Ethiopia had simply had a slim escape from drowning within the Mediterranean Sea — like numerous others earlier than him.

Even so, as he stood on the crammed deck of a rescue boat, 16-year-old Aber Hageria was already pondering of the right way to assist his household as soon as he will get to Europe.

For Hageria made the journey alone.

“I want to help my family. To work in Europe to send them money,” he advised AFP on board the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) ambulance boat, Geo Barents.

“I have a double responsibility: to give them back what they gave me, and to get them out of a region where there is still conflict,” he added.

The 17-month battle between authorities forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has created a humanitarian disaster in northern Ethiopia and sparked fears of famine in Tigray, which has been underneath a de facto blockade for a lot of months, in keeping with the UN.

Hageria was pulled out of an overloaded dinghy with one other 101 individuals off the Libyan coast on April 23.

Struggling to face amidst the opposite migrants mendacity on deck, he watched an improvised hairdressing session with some consternation.

“That’s not the way to do it. He’s not cutting anything here,” he identified, with the expertise of somebody who has dealt with clippers many instances on his journey into exile.

Hageria is simply one of many 748 unaccompanied minors rescued by the MSF boat since its mission started in May 2021.

Children who make the journey alone are among the many most susceptible of the hundreds of exiles attempting to achieve Europe, stated Julie Melichar, MSF humanitarian affairs officer on board the Geo Barents.

“Lacking the protection of an adult, they must be able to access their rights and the child protection that is part of that… in a safe place in Europe”,” she said.

All countries are obliged to apply the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted in 1989, she added.

Several of Hageria’s seven brothers, are fighting in the TPLF.

Tattoos on his skeletal forearms pay tribute to them, to his parents and his sister. “I really like,” reads one.

Hageria said he barely had time to escape when the fighting broke out.

‘Completely isolated’

“The battle got here on all of the sudden. I fled for my life. But as soon as I left, I could not come again,” he told AFP.

“Tigray is totally remoted by the central authorities. There isn’t any electrical energy, no water, no entry to meals.”

With two friends and a phone, he crossed the border from Ethiopia into neighbouring Sudan and, after a 16-month odyssey, eventually reached Libya.

He did not talk much about his experiences on the road. But when the discussion turned to Libya, he gestured to signal bound wrists and beatings.

“Libya is a extremely harmful nation,” he said.

He paid $9,000 (8,500 euros) to smugglers to cross the Mediterranean, he said – a sum his relatives collected for him.

“I have never talked to my household in a very long time,” he stated.

The central Mediterranean is the deadliest sea route on this planet. More than 1,553 individuals disappeared in 2021 en path to Europe, in keeping with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

As the Geo Barents was headed in the direction of the port of Augusta in Sicily, Hageria stored himself busy serving to with English translation and making use of bandages to injured fellow migrants.