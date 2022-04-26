Tigrayan forces say they are withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Afar region

The conflict in northern Ethiopia broke out in Tigray between the TPLF and the forces of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ‘s central authorities in November 2020, and spilled over into neighboring areas. The TPFL expanded into Afar final 12 months.

The spokesperson, Getachew Reda, mentioned that the Ethiopian authorities and regional authorities have been utilizing the TPLF’s presence in Afar as an excuse to dam humanitarian reduction there, and different neighboring areas, an accusation they deny.

“Now that excuse has gone, we can expect humanitarian needs to be accessed,” Reda mentioned.

Regional police commissioner Ahmed Harif mentioned Tigrayan forces had withdrawn from the city of Abala in Afar, however have been nonetheless in three of the area’s districts, Reuters reported.