TIIF 2022: Over 1.5 thousand participants, 50 world-class speakers, 30 thematic events

On March 24-26, Tashkent will host the First Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF).

According to the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, the discussion board shall be attended by representatives of enterprise and political circles from world wide. Over 1.5 thousand folks from 56 nations have utilized up to now, together with international media representatives.

The discussion board will change into an necessary occasion on the worldwide agenda. The enterprise program is filled with panel periods, thematic and roundtable discussions, which can reveal the funding, commerce, industrial, transport and transit potential of Uzbekistan and the nations of the area, announce additional steps to implement socio-economic reforms, define the federal government’s priorities for the strategic growth of the nation, stimulating the personal sector, strengthening worldwide relations.

Presentations will reveal the funding and commerce alternatives of assorted industries and areas of Uzbekistan, the prospects for the event of the monetary market, measures to modernize and digitalize the home business, liberalize commerce and combine the nation into regional and worldwide markets.

The discussion board will even change into a great platform for holding G2G, G2B and B2B conferences to debate the prospects and sensible facets of additional mutually useful cooperation throughout the framework of widespread tasks and initiatives.

The occasions of the Forum shall be broadcast on the Youtube channel of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx7K-H57jEeBloro7YH7bNQ/), in addition to on the knowledge assets of the MIFT on the social networks Facebook and Instagram. Any viewer from anyplace on the planet with Internet entry will be capable to be part of the printed.

Registration for participation within the discussion board is accessible on the web site http://www.iift.uz till March 20, 2022.

