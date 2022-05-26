Tikhanovskaya and Belarusian activists receive Europe’s top honour for services to unity

Belarusian opposition chief Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and pro-democracy activists Veronica Tsepkalo and Maria Kalesnikava have been honoured in Germany with the Charlemagne Prize.

The award, the oldest and best-known of its type with a historical past going again to 1950, is awarded annually within the metropolis of Aachen and recognises work to foster and additional European unity.

Both Tikhanovskaya and Tsepkalo live in exile, whereas the third laureate Maria Kalesnikava, is imprisoned in Belarus and was represented by her sister.

In an handle on the ceremony on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock advised the recipients: “We stand by your side… we hear you, and we have not forgotten you.”

In Belarus the authorities have begun to deliver home terrorism fees towards opponents and critics jailed since follows the mass arrests of May 2020 onward. That yr, a whole lot of 1000’s of Belarusians took half in nationwide avenue protests towards the nation’s ageing authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.

With these demonstrations, Tikhanovskaya mentioned in her acceptance speech, “We united Europe again. I couldn’t imagine seeing such strong solidarity with Belarus despite borders and political divisions.

“Today this unity is as necessary as ever,” she went on. “It is necessary for peace in Ukraine. It is necessary for democracy in Belarus. Dictators are blackmailing the world with starvation, migrants, and nuclear weapons. They hope that somebody will give in, get scared, after which retreat. This mustn’t occur.

“This unity must remain no matter what. Also, stay brave, strong, and principled. Europe must stand up for its values… I often hear that what happens in Belarus and Ukraine is the fight between the West and the East. it’s not true. It is the fight between democracy and tyranny.”