TikTok becomes official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 sponsor | Inside UEFA

TikTok, the digital leisure platform, has been introduced as a worldwide accomplice of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. Building on the profitable partnership from final yr’s UEFA males’s EURO, the partnership goals to champion this summer time’s most-anticipated soccer competitors and make it much more seen to a worldwide viewers.

Over the previous few years, TikTok has seen great development within the protection and engagement of girls’s sports activities on the platform. The hashtag #womeninsports has garnered almost a billion views, the England ladies’s nationwide workforce has introduced followers behind-the-scenes throughout competitions and Burnley FC Women has broadcast all of this season’s residence matches dwell on TikTok.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA advertising and marketing director “We are thrilled to once again partner with TikTok, this time for the biggest UEFA Women’s EURO ever. With the TikTok football community ever-growing with teams, fans, creators and associations, we are looking forward to showcasing this summer’s premiere sporting event featuring some of the greatest women’s footballers in the world through unique, creative and engaging content. It’s an exciting time to be a football fan.”

As a Global Sponsor, TikTok will work with UEFA to launch thrilling options similar to computer-generated results, hashtag challenges, TikTok LIVEs and Sounds, so as to promote its services and products to its neighborhood. UEFA may even give TikTok entry to its intensive library of soccer programming belongings to develop extremely partaking and revolutionary content material.

Alongside the partnership, UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 will launch an official TikTok account previous to the match with a mission to encourage and entertain hundreds of thousands of soccer followers worldwide with unique behind-the-scenes content material in addition to present and archival footage.

Rich Waterworth, TikTok normal supervisor, Europe “Since our partnership with UEFA for EURO 2020, we have seen TikTok become the home of football fandom; with creators, players and nations alike coming together to share their passion for the beautiful game, in a uniquely TikTok way. We are delighted to continue this partnership as the Official Entertainment Platform of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, and to build on our joint efforts to promote equality and inclusion in football through TikTok’s #SwipeOutHate campaign and UEFA’s #EqualGame. We cannot wait to see our community show their support for the women’s game, as we make this year’s championship even more accessible to our global community.”

The partnership will present TikTok with ticketing, hospitality and branding alternatives in addition to digital fan activations and unique content material within the run-up to and through the match.

TikTok is among the most downloaded apps on this planet. Available in additional than 150 international locations, the platform is dedicated to constructing a enjoyable, optimistic and embracing neighborhood by encouraging customers to share their ardour and artistic expression by short-form movies.