TikTok influencer denies sexual assault

US TikTok star, Jack Wright, has accused influencer, Sienna Mae Gomez – of the Hype House content material collective – of sexual assault in a video he uploaded final week.

The two, each aged 18, have been former highschool buddies and collaborators, however in a 17-minute video titled ‘What Sienna Mae Did to Me’, Wright detailed a number of situations of alleged assaults, and says their friendship had by no means crossed into something romantic or sexual.

She has denied the claims and no costs have ever been laid.

Of the 4 alleged assaults Wright attributes to Gomez, he says one – throughout a gaggle journey to Hawaii in May 2021 – was caught on video.

“The Hawaii incident happened where I was passed out, unconscious almost like the whole night. She got on top of me, took advantage of me, groped me,” claimed Wright.

“I was at a party, like passed out on the couch,” Wright continued. “When they told me about what happened they said they pulled her off of me.

“Another friend got in an argument with Sienna saying, ‘You can’t do that. Jack doesn’t like you like that’.”

Wright then went on to element “a 15 part aggressive video gaslighting everything about what happened”.

“It was [what] typical gaslighting to a victim is.”

Gomez has since responded to the allegations in a press release to Yahoo, denying every thing. She claims that the pair have been in a “consensual and cordial” relationship, and even referred to as Wright’s actions “slut shaming”.

“Not only are these attacks baseless and false, the release of his most recent video is indicative of the public narrative that Jack and some of his friends hope to use as a crutch to further their lies,” mentioned the assertion.

“Those who have collaborated, in this act of slander, did so with the motivation to further associate themselves with Sienna after their professional relationship, and therefore their claim to any portion of her substantial success, were terminated.”

While Wright is detailing the incidents for the primary time, these allegations first got here to mild on May 30, 2021, when his pal, Mason Rizzon, posted a sequence of TikTok and Twitter posts making claims towards Gomez.

A the time Gomez responded with a YouTube video calling the allegations ”unequivocally false”. After which, Wright’s different pal, Lachlan Hannemann, posted video of the alleged Hawaii incident by which Gomez seems to be kissing and touching an unconscious Wright.

“Honestly I’m glad that they have evidence,” Wright mentioned in his video. “After Sienna found out about the video she said sorry. She said if this got out she would be done, that it’s horrible and she’s working on boundaries and she was seeking therapy.”