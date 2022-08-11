Tiktok is still promoting banned Russian content to users, says report

TikTok is within the headlines as soon as once more for points regarding its algorithm.

Tracking Exposed, a European non-profit analysis group, has discovered that the Chinese-owned app is ‘shadow promoting’ Russian-made content material, regardless of its personal digital insurance policies.

Since March, Russian customers have been banned from importing new content material on TikTok following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian residents are additionally prevented from seeing home or intentional TikTok movies, after the coverage was up to date on June 30.

But Tracking Exposed says a loophole within the Chinese-owned app remains to be selling Russian content material to Russian and European customers.

Researchers discovered new movies from Russian accounts — together with state media — had been seen on TikTok’s “For You” web page, the place the platform’s algorithm recommends new content material to customers.

Russian content material appeared within the “For You” even when they weren’t seen on the clean Russian profiles that posted them, the report discovered.

Tracking Exposed additionally discovered that some verified state-controlled accounts are nonetheless escaping the ban and sharing new content material with Russian-based customers.

“We found six or seven [of these accounts], but there are probably more,” said Salvatore Romano, Head of Research at Tracking Exposed.

“They are completely above these restrictions and we don’t understand why.”

Romano told Euronews that TikTok might be trying to keep its platform attractive to Russian users by allowing domestic content to remain online.

“We know that Russian public opinion is relative in deciding to support the war in Ukraine or not, and we know there is strong censorship in Russia,” he said.

Since March 6, independent platforms have been blocked by Russia if they spread “false information” about the country’s military or the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The non-profit has previously accused TikTok of being opaque and inconsistent when enforcing its policies on content moderation concerning the Ukraine war.

A report in March found that TikTok did not enforce its Russian content ban for three weeks, exposing users in the country to videos and images that were overwhelmingly pro-war and pro-Kremlin.

“We don’t have enough instruments provided by this platform to understand what are the consequences and to verify that their statements are incorrect,” Romano advised Euronews.

“Social media [platforms] play an necessary position in democracy, in sharing data, in giving information to residents, electors. So our mission is someway to maintain them as accountable as attainable.”

“I think it is time now [for TikTok] to give answers to Russian users and to be more transparent in their behaviour.”

Euronews reached out to TikTok for an announcement in response to the Tracking Exposed report.

The European Union has just lately handed the Digital Services Act which requires social media platforms to be extra clear about the way in which content material is dealt with and distributed.