TikTok personality victim of alleged acid attack in Sydney CBD
Police had been nonetheless looking for the boys on Saturday evening, who’re believed to have been identified to Elhassan.
They have recognized a black automotive driving as much as the restaurant from CCTV footage, nonetheless the video is just too blurry for a quantity plate to be made out. They are interesting for info from anybody who was round Dixon St at 11.15pm on Friday evening, or who noticed the stream on social media.
Police mentioned they had been conscious of the Elhassan’s social media video which exhibits the alleged assault, however the exact motive remains to be below investigation, in keeping with Detective Acting Inspector Sean West.
“This is completely unacceptable. And insofar as we don’t know exactly what the acid is at this stage, other than it is acidic,” he mentioned.
Investigators had been analyzing whether or not the assault is linked to different social media posts from Elhassan, who shares in depth elements of her life on-line.
Elhassan, who’s a mom to a six-year-old, has over 150,000 followers throughout a number of accounts along with her sister. She had beforehand posted about her accounts repeatedly being banned by TikTok.
The alleged assault is known to be a part of an ongoing battle involving the influencer. In a late evening video from the hospital, Elhassan mentioned the perpetrators “have done this because if they didn’t react to what I did, it was going to open up other news for everyone to do things like this”.
First responders attending the scene additionally suffered minor accidents from the chemical.
HAZMAT crews and police performed investigations on the scene on Saturday morning and tried to establish the chemical used.
Anyone with info is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
