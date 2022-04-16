TikTok personality victim of alleged acid attack in Sydney CBD

Police had been nonetheless looking for the boys on Saturday evening, who’re believed to have been identified to Elhassan.

They have recognized a black automotive driving as much as the restaurant from CCTV footage, nonetheless the video is just too blurry for a quantity plate to be made out. They are interesting for info from anybody who was round Dixon St at 11.15pm on Friday evening, or who noticed the stream on social media.

Jenny Elhassan posted on TikTok from the hospital after the alleged acid assault. Credit:TikTok

Police mentioned they had been conscious of the Elhassan’s social media video which exhibits the alleged assault, however the exact motive remains to be below investigation, in keeping with Detective Acting Inspector Sean West.

“This is completely unacceptable. And insofar as we don’t know exactly what the acid is at this stage, other than it is acidic,” he mentioned.