TikToker blasts Domino’s Pizza over 60-day “Survivor” challenge for drivers

A girl went viral on TikTok after criticizing a neighborhood promotion at Domino’s Pizza that gave supply drivers an opportunity to win $10,000 in the event that they labored 60 consecutive days.

Denycia, who goes by @denyciadawn on TikTok, posted the video on January 26 and obtained greater than 219,000 views and three,722 feedback.

“Here’s a thought, maybe pay your employees living wages,” the caption of the TikTok learn.

In the video, Denycia mentioned she needed to indicate what Domino’s in Indiana and Kentucky have been as much as. She then confirmed a screenshot of a promotion for workers that she mentioned her Facebook pal shared on-line.

The flier was titled “Survivor Driver Edition” and said that supply drivers would have an opportunity to win $10,000. In the small print beneath, the flier defined that just one driver would have the prospect to win the cash.

The flier mentioned that drivers might doubtlessly win the cash by “out working, out-hustling, & out-lasting every other driver” by working “as many consecutive days as possible, in a row, without being late or missing a shift.”

The flier additionally said that every shift should final a minimum of three hours, drivers should make a minimal of six deliveries per shift, and should additionally work a minimal of 60 days. If a number of drivers are nonetheless remaining after 90 days, the $10,000 can be shared equally amongst them and one other spherical can be began, the flier said.

“Domino’s Survivor, where employees have to work for a minimum of 60 days straight,” Denycia mentioned within the video.

She went on to clarify that not solely do workers need to work for 60 consecutive days in an effort to take part, in addition they can’t be late to a shift or miss a day.

“All for a chance to win $10,000,” Denycia mentioned.

Denycia mentioned that the problem was insulting to the working class and that she wouldn’t be spending any extra of her cash at Domino’s.

While the typical wage of a Domino’s worker varies relying on location and place, Indeed estimates that the beginning pay for a supply driver is $15.83 an hour.

But folks such because the analysis director of Indeed Hiring Lab, Nick Bunker, imagine that wages will likely rise as extra folks give up their jobs over low wages.

In November alone, greater than 4.5 million Americans give up their jobs, based on a report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The trade that confronted probably the most resignations was the hospitality trade, which incorporates restaurant work and different food-service jobs.

More than 3,000 customers commented on Denycia’s video and talked about how the problem felt “morbid,” however others mentioned there was no cause to get “offended” as a result of nobody was being pressured to take part.

One person commented, “I feel like they took a ‘Hunger Games’ joke a little too literally … “

“They’re literally just trying to get their numbers up so the person in charge can get a bonus,” one other remark learn. “Trust me.”

Other customers thought the competition was not an issue and that 60 three-hour shifts sounded doable.

In a followup video, Denycia offered extra screenshots from varied franchises’ Facebook pages. She claimed that “at least 19 different locations across at least 14 different cities” have been partaking within the problem.

While Denycia pulled up screenshots from particular areas’ Facebook pages, the ads usually are not nonetheless publicly obtainable.

A spokesperson for Domino’s Pizza advised Newsweek that it was a neighborhood promotion by a franchisee and didn’t originate on the company workplaces. They additionally mentioned that they believed the promotion was discontinued.

Newsweek reached out to Denycia for remark.