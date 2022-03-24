Till rage: Allegations of assault as customer, Food Lovers employee square off over expired special | News24

Food Lovers Market in Johannesburg has concluded an inside probe after a until supervisor and a buyer have been concerned in a bodily confrontation on Saturday.

The incident on the Food Lovers Market on the Morning Glen retailer in Gallo Manor went viral after movies have been extensively shared on social media exhibiting a lady being assaulted with a mug, by a retailer worker.

The tussle was seemingly over a vegetable combo particular that was marketed exterior the shop.

Following the incident, Food Lovers Market indicated that the supervisor on the retailer was not the aggressor and that an inside investigation was below approach.

This occurred yesterday at @FoodLoversMkt in Gallo Manor the place a younger supervisor allegedly assaulted an aged lady with a mug over a vegetable combo particular that was marketed exterior the shop. The supervisor named pinky then instructed clients that she has anger issues. pic.twitter.com/TUMuGfWwix — Update South Africa (@Update_ZA) March 20, 2022

On Tuesday, the shop mentioned it had concluded its probe and had obtained CCTV footage in addition to eyewitness accounts confirming that the client had assaulted the supervisor.

“The customer attacked our till supervisor when she was advised that the promotion relating to the items she was purchasing was no longer running. The customer physically attacked our till supervisor and sustained injuries when she head-butted our supervisor and consequently started bleeding,” the shop mentioned in an announcement.

It added that the CCTV footage of the incident detailed the assault and that employees of the shop tried to maneuver away from the client, who first threw a cucumber at her after which bodily attacked her.

The retailer harassed:

In no approach was our workforce member the aggressor.

Gauteng police mentioned the incident had not been reported to them.

