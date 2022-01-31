Tim Bresnan announces retirement after 20-year career

Tim Bresnan , the previous England allrounder who performed a pivotal position within the Ashes triumph in Australia in 2010-11, has retired from skilled cricket.

Bresnan, 36, introduced the choice by means of his membership, Warwickshire, on Monday, ending a 20-year enjoying profession after he helped them safe an eighth County Championship title in 2021.

“This has been an incredibly tough decision, but after returning to winter training I feel that this is the right time,” Bresnan stated. “I have continued to work hard throughout the off-season to prepare for my 21st professional year, but deep down I feel I can’t reach the high standards that I set myself and my teammates.

“The starvation and enthusiasm that I’ve for the sport I really like won’t ever go away me, however while my head is prepared to deal with the 2022 season, my physique will not be.”

Bresnan, part of the England side that won the Ashes in Australia in 2010-11 and on home soil in 2013, represented his country on 142 occasions, including 23 Tests. Having made his Test debut against West Indies at Lord’s in 2009, Bresnan was called into England’s Ashes side for the Boxing Day Test in 2010 as a replacement for Steven Finn and ended up playing a crucial role , helping to bowl Australia out for 98 in the first innings and taking 4 for 50 in the second as England sealed their defence of the Urn.

With his broad-shouldered bowling style, allied to a composed batting technique that grew in stature particularly on the county circuit in his later years, Bresnan was an under-rated but crucial component of the England team that rose, in the summer of 2011, to become the No.1 Test side in the world. From making his debut against West Indies at Lord’s in 2009, through to the opening match against the same opponents, at Trent Bridge in 2012, he featured in 13 consecutive England wins , and was also in the England team which won the World Twenty20 in 2010.

During his first-class career, Bresnan amassed 7,138 runs and 575 wickets with seven centuries and nine five-wicket hauls.

“I’ll all the time look again at my profession with immense delight and it has been an absolute honour to symbolize Warwickshire, my dwelling county and nation,” Bresnan said. “Growing up I by no means would have believed how fortunate I used to be to play with and towards a few of the most interesting cricketers to grace the sport… the chance to put on the Three Lions is one thing that ought to by no means be taken with no consideration and I’m proud to have performed a really small half in our nation’s storied historical past.

“I’m excited for my next chapter and am determined to throw everything into it, like I did on the cricket field for so many years.”

Bresnan joined Warwickshire from Yorkshire in June 2020, initially on mortgage earlier than signing a two-year deal supposed to take him by means of to the tip of the 2022 season. He had performed for Yorkshire from 2001 to 2019, serving to them to County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015.

Bresnan was implicated within the investigation into institutional racism at Yorkshire when Azeem Rafiq named him in testimony to November’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport choose committee listening to into his accusations of racism and bullying on the membership. Bresnan denied making racist feedback however apologised “for any part I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq’s experience of feeling bullied at Yorkshire”. Warwickshire subsequently stated that Bresnan would be a part of its gamers, coaches and administration in cultural consciousness and appreciation coaching.

Paul Farbrace, Warwickshire’s director of cricket, praised Bresnan for making the tough resolution to retire effectively earlier than the beginning of the brand new season.

“Tim has had an astounding career,” Farbrace stated. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with him throughout his cricketing journey and he has been a marvellous servant to the game. When Tim joined Warwickshire, I believed he could make a huge impact to our side with his experience, knowledge and attitude, and as a County Champion he has certainly achieved that.

“His performances for the membership have been exemplary… throughout his worldwide profession, Tim rose to the event when his nation wanted him and his achievements on the most important stage present how gifted and pushed, he’s.”