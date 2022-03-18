Tim Cook shares incredible pics captured by Indian photographers to celebrate Holi

Holi is being celebrated throughout the nation with whole gusto. Also, people are nonetheless sharing what they’re doing on this special occasion. This day additionally attracted needs from many well-known personalities, each inside and outdoors the nation. Among them is Apple CEO Tim Cook. He took to Twitter to share a candy message together with some unbelievable photos by two Indian photographers.

“Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring,” he wrote in his tweet. In the following strains he tagged two photographers whose photos he shared. They’re Gursimran Basra and Rohit Vohra.

Take a take a look at what Cook posted which will go away you surprised:

The publish has been shared earlier in the present day. Since being posted, it has collected greater than 5,700 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. Many additionally wrote “Happy Holi” whereas reacting.

“These are beautiful,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Happy Holi to you too! Let’s spread the color of joy and happiness!” expressed one other. “Thanks Tim. Nice to see wishes coming from you,” expressed a 3rd. “Oooo, what great photos. What an incredibly colourful festival,” shared a fourth.

What are your ideas on the Holi-related publish shared by Tim Cook?