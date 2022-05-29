Tim David blitz, Richard Gleeson five-for secure tight Lancashire win
Lancashire 183 for 7 (David 60, Brown 3-35) beat Worcestershire 171 for 8 (Munro 53, Gleeson 5-33) by 12 runs
The residence facet scored 59 runs of their powerplay however misplaced three worthwhile wickets in doing so. After bludgeoning 29 off 12 balls, Phil Salt tried to drag the sixth ball of Brown’s first over however solely skied the ball to 3rd man the place Morris took an outstanding catch.
Even higher was to observe for the Pears in Brown’s subsequent over. Having made 16, Keaton Jennings pulled the primary supply straight and laborious to Jake Libby at deep sq. leg and 5 balls later Dane Vilas miscued a drive to Jack Haynes at mid-off.
That tumble of wickets left Lancashire on 54 for 3 after 5 overs, leaving Steven Croft and Liam Livingstone to restore and consolidate the innings. However, the outcome was that solely 23 runs got here and no boundaries have been hit within the subsequent 5 overs.
That quieter interval ended when Livingstone lifted Brett D’Oliveira for an enormous straight six however Croft was caught at long-on by Morris off Josh Baker for 22 within the subsequent over and, after hitting one other six, this day without work Ed Barnard, Livingstone perished at deep midwicket for 26 when he hit the identical bowler straight to D’Oliveira. Danny Lamb was lbw to Barnard’s subsequent ball, leaving Lancashire on 98 for six within the thirteenth over.
Successive maximums off Matthew Waite introduced up David’s private half-century however the Singaporean-Australian finisher was dismissed within the twentieth over, caught by Barnard at deep midwicket off Morris.
By then, although, he and Wood had placed on 81, which is Lancashire’s highest seventh-wicket partnership in T20 cricket. Brown was probably the most profitable Worcestershire bowler with 3 for 35 however Baker bowled nicely to complete with 1 for 30.
The Rapids’ pursuit of 183 when Ed Pollock, after hitting Gleeson for an enormous six, holed out to the identical bowler within the second over, caught by Livingstone at deep backward sq. leg for 12.
Haynes performed on to the identical bowler, additionally for 12, within the fifth over and Worcestershire ended their powerplay on 51 for two. D’Oliveira sought to construct on this basis when he hit Parkinson for successive sixes just for the bowler to precise fast revenge when he accepted a tame return catch.
Worcestershire wanted precisely 100 runs off their final ten overs an 70 off six as Lancashire’s spinners throttled the run fee. But Munro and Libby snapped the shackles as 20 runs got here off Lamb’s second over, thus placing the end result unsure as soon as extra.
Munro reached his second successive fifty for the Pears off 32 balls and a manageable 33 have been required off the ultimate three overs. However, Gleeson bowled Libby for 33 and trapped Munro leg-before within the house of 4 balls and people dismissals successfully determined the difficulty.
Ben Cox was run out for 3 as his facet’s place grew to become extra determined. Waite was caught by Jennings off Wood for a primary ball duck and the innings resulted in anti-climax because the Pears completed 12 runs quick.