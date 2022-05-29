Tim David blitz, Richard Gleeson five-for secure tight Lancashire win

Lancashire 183 for 7 (David 60, Brown 3-35) beat Worcestershire 171 for 8 (Munro 53, Gleeson 5-33) by 12 runs

Tim David hit Lancashire’s joint-second quickest T20 fifty and Richard Gleeson took a career-best 5 for 33 as Lancashire defeated Worcestershire by 12 runs to safe their first victory on this 12 months’s Vitality Blast.

David made 60 off 25 balls to assist the house facet submit precisely 183 for the second successive match and that proved too many for the guests, who completed on 171 for 8, regardless of Colin Munro ‘s defiant 53. The defeat is Worcestershire’s third on this 12 months’s Blast.

The residence facet scored 59 runs of their powerplay however misplaced three worthwhile wickets in doing so. After bludgeoning 29 off 12 balls, Phil Salt tried to drag the sixth ball of Brown’s first over however solely skied the ball to 3rd man the place Morris took an outstanding catch.

Even higher was to observe for the Pears in Brown’s subsequent over. Having made 16, Keaton Jennings pulled the primary supply straight and laborious to Jake Libby at deep sq. leg and 5 balls later Dane Vilas miscued a drive to Jack Haynes at mid-off.

That tumble of wickets left Lancashire on 54 for 3 after 5 overs, leaving Steven Croft and Liam Livingstone to restore and consolidate the innings. However, the outcome was that solely 23 runs got here and no boundaries have been hit within the subsequent 5 overs.

That quieter interval ended when Livingstone lifted Brett D’Oliveira for an enormous straight six however Croft was caught at long-on by Morris off Josh Baker for 22 within the subsequent over and, after hitting one other six, this day without work Ed Barnard, Livingstone perished at deep midwicket for 26 when he hit the identical bowler straight to D’Oliveira. Danny Lamb was lbw to Barnard’s subsequent ball, leaving Lancashire on 98 for six within the thirteenth over.

Undaunted, David whacked D’Oliveira for 2 sixes in an over and Baker down the bottom for 2 extra boundaries as he moved into high gear in a few deliveries. Luke Wood supported David nicely and his six off Pat Brown introduced up the fifty partnership for the seventh wicket.

Successive maximums off Matthew Waite introduced up David’s private half-century however the Singaporean-Australian finisher was dismissed within the twentieth over, caught by Barnard at deep midwicket off Morris.

By then, although, he and Wood had placed on 81, which is Lancashire’s highest seventh-wicket partnership in T20 cricket. Brown was probably the most profitable Worcestershire bowler with 3 for 35 however Baker bowled nicely to complete with 1 for 30.

The Rapids’ pursuit of 183 when Ed Pollock, after hitting Gleeson for an enormous six, holed out to the identical bowler within the second over, caught by Livingstone at deep backward sq. leg for 12.

Haynes performed on to the identical bowler, additionally for 12, within the fifth over and Worcestershire ended their powerplay on 51 for two. D’Oliveira sought to construct on this basis when he hit Parkinson for successive sixes just for the bowler to precise fast revenge when he accepted a tame return catch.

Worcestershire wanted precisely 100 runs off their final ten overs an 70 off six as Lancashire’s spinners throttled the run fee. But Munro and Libby snapped the shackles as 20 runs got here off Lamb’s second over, thus placing the end result unsure as soon as extra.

Munro reached his second successive fifty for the Pears off 32 balls and a manageable 33 have been required off the ultimate three overs. However, Gleeson bowled Libby for 33 and trapped Munro leg-before within the house of 4 balls and people dismissals successfully determined the difficulty.