Tim David joins Lancashire for Blast

Lancashire have signed Tim David as one among their abroad gamers for the Vitality T20 Blast.

David, who has performed T20Is for Singapore however can also be eligible to signify Australia, has loved a exceptional rise over the past yr. A strong hitter, he impressed for Lahore Qalanders within the 2021 PSL, joined Surrey after which Southern Brave by way of a visit to play membership cricket within the Netherlands, earlier than spells within the CPL and the IPL.

He is presently that includes within the PSL for reigning champions Multan Sultans, for whom he has made scores of 71 from 29 balls and 51 off 19 within the first fortnight of this yr’s competitors.

“Tim fits the profile of player which we have been looking to bring into our T20 squad and his addition will give us more power in the middle order,” Lancashire’s head coach, Glen Chapple, mentioned. “His impressive T20 record – both at international level and in various leagues around the world – speaks for itself and we are really looking forward to him joining us in May.”

David, whose profession strike charge in T20 is 158.52, has additionally featured within the Big Bash for Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes.

He was signed on a short-term contract by Surrey last summer , after the membership skilled an damage disaster through the latter phases of the Blast, and went on to function within the Royal London Cup, scoring two tons of and averaging 68.00. David then joined up with Southern Brave as an damage substitute, enjoying within the ultimate as they received the inaugural males’s Hundred.

“I am really excited that this opportunity has come about, and I can’t wait to join up with the rest of the Lancashire Lightning squad for the start of the Vitality Blast in May,” David mentioned. “There is such a strong squad at Emirates Old Trafford and hopefully I can contribute with the bat and the ball to help the team go well this summer.

“I totally loved my transient spell with Surrey and the Brave in England final yr and I’m trying ahead to constructing on that have with the Red Rose.”