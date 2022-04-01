Tim Paine says woman sent him explicit messages too, court papers claim

Cricket Tasmania’s response says Mr Paine denies the total trade of messages between him and Ms Ferguson is detailed in her court docket papers, and that her model of the trade is “incomplete and inaccurate”.

“Mr Paine said there were approximately 20 to 30 texts exchanged between him and the applicant. The applicant’s text messages to Mr Paine escalated such that they contained highly sexualised and explicit sexual content,” Cricket Tasmania’s paperwork say.

Mr Paine doesn’t deny he despatched lewd messages. He resigned in tears as captain of the Test team final 12 months when he realized particulars of the textual content messages have been to turn into public. It later emerged he was cleared of misconduct in 2018 after a Cricket Australia investigation.

The Cricket Tasmania paperwork say Cricket Australia concluded Mr Paine had not engaged in any conduct that was non-consensual, unwelcome or unsolicited.

Mr Tubb denies he sexually harassed Ms Ferguson. He admits sending messages however mentioned the exchanges have been mutual and consensual.