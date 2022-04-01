Tim Paine says woman sent him explicit messages too, court papers claim
Cricket Tasmania’s response says Mr Paine denies the total trade of messages between him and Ms Ferguson is detailed in her court docket papers, and that her model of the trade is “incomplete and inaccurate”.
“Mr Paine said there were approximately 20 to 30 texts exchanged between him and the applicant. The applicant’s text messages to Mr Paine escalated such that they contained highly sexualised and explicit sexual content,” Cricket Tasmania’s paperwork say.
Mr Paine doesn’t deny he despatched lewd messages. He resigned in tears as captain of the Test team final 12 months when he realized particulars of the textual content messages have been to turn into public. It later emerged he was cleared of misconduct in 2018 after a Cricket Australia investigation.
The Cricket Tasmania paperwork say Cricket Australia concluded Mr Paine had not engaged in any conduct that was non-consensual, unwelcome or unsolicited.
Mr Tubb denies he sexually harassed Ms Ferguson. He admits sending messages however mentioned the exchanges have been mutual and consensual.
“He estimates that he and the applicant would have exchanged around 1500 messages each. The applicant often initiated their exchanges and engaged in their ‘banter’,” the paperwork say.
“Mr Tubb said it had started as office banter which escalated to more sexual messages and extended into non-work hours.”
According to Cricket Tasmania, Mr Tubb mentioned Ms Ferguson despatched him express images, uncovered her bra and the highest of her breasts to him on the reception space, and made sexualised feedback at work. The paperwork say Mr Tubb mentioned Ms Ferguson had a drug drawback and that they mentioned it.
Two different males who have been managers at Cricket Tasmania deny making inappropriate remarks at work. One mentioned it was Ms Ferguson who initiated sexual innuendo.
Cricket Tasmania denies Ms Ferguson suffered monetary loss, and that after she left she labored at a resort in nation Victoria.
Loading
Ms Ferguson labored at Cricket Tasmania from 2015 to 2017 and in her paperwork, mentioned she left in December 2017 when suspended because the organisation investigated cash that went lacking.
She has since been charged with stealing and has pleaded not responsible in Hobart Magistrates Court. That case is to return to court docket subsequent week.
The Federal Court case is because of return to court docket in May.
The Morning Edition publication is our information to the day’s most necessary and attention-grabbing tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.