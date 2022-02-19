Tim Southee five-for wraps up clinical innings win as South Africa unravel again

New Zealand 482 (Nicholls 105, Blundell 96) beat South Africa 95 (Hamza 25, Henry 7-23) and 111 (Bavuma 41, Southee 5-35) by an innings and 276 runs

New Zealand accomplished a convincing win over South Africa, two-and-a-half hours into the third day in Christchurch, to take an unassailable 1-nil lead within the two-match sequence The outcome means New Zealand have given themselves a possibility to finish a primary sequence win over South Africa and have registered solely their fifth Test win over South Africa in 46 conferences, 18 years after their final victory – in Auckland in 2004.

South Africa bettered their first innings rating of 95 however that might be scant comfort for a dismal efficiency and defeat in seven periods. They misplaced 7 for 77 on the third morning, demonstrating lots of the similar lapses in judgement they displayed of their first innings. Primarily, their indecision in whether or not to go ahead or keep of their crease and their difficulties in navigating the shifting ball towards high quality bowlers in powerful circumstances was their undoing.

After resuming on 34 for 3, South Africa misplaced their fourth wicket on the second ball of the morning. Rassie van der Dussen was bowled by way of the bat-pad hole by a22 Henry supply that nipped again in off the seam as he pressed ahead to defend. New Zealand may see into the South African lower-order from there, particularly with Zubayr Hamza’s nonetheless hesitant footwork. Henry discovered his edge early, however the probability fell in need of gully.

South Africa scored 12 runs within the first 10 overs of the morning as New Zealand constructed stress. Jamieson was the beneficiary of that squeeze when he compelled Hamza into defending off the again foot to a ball that angled in kind fourth-stumps and had him caught at first slip.

Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne managed 10 runs off the following 5 overs earlier than they took on Henry’s brief ball with some reward. Bavuma top-edged a hook over long-leg, Verreynne reduce a large ball by way of level for 4 and Bavuma sliced one other brief, huge ball by way of the covers. The pair appeared pretty much as good as South Africa have all match when Verryenne drove Jamieson by way of the covers and hit him aerially over the 2 gully fielders New Zealand put in for the sting and their partnership grew to 41, South Africa’s highest of the match.

Wagner’s introduction modified that. He reviewed for caught behind when Bavuma tried a leg look off the second ball he bowled however Ultra Edge didn’t present sufficient proof to find out an edge after which had Bavuma trapped lbw with a full, swinging supply that beat the inside-edge and struck him on the entrance pad. Bavuma’s 41 was South Africa’s highest particular person rating of the match.

Verreynne was out within the subsequent over when he performed away from his physique to a Southee ball that swung away and acquired an edge to 3rd slip. Colin de Grandhomme took the catch to offer Southee his two hundredth Test wicket at house. Southee drew degree with Richard Hadlee on 201 Test wickets in New Zealand when Kagiso Rabada didn’t get correctly ahead and popped a full inswinger to Jamieson at mid-on and, with South Africa eight wickets down, New Zealand gained an additional quarter-hour to complete them off earlier than lunch.

Thirteen minutes into the prolonged session, Marco Jansen appeared to carve a Wagner brief ball by way of the off facet, off the again foot and nicked off to Tom Blundell. That earned New Zealand one other quarter-hour to assert the final wicket. Wagner discovered Olivier’s edge 3 times in a row nevertheless it did not carry and it was left to Southee to complete off. Tom Latham half-heartedly reviewed when Southee hit Glenton Stuurman’s again pad and Hawkeye confirmed the ball would have gone on to his legstump. That gave Southee his 14th Test five-for and noticed him go previous Hadlee as New Zealand’s highest Test wicket-taker at house.