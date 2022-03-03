Tim Tszyu’s US boxing debut is finally locked in

Aussie boxing star Tim Tszyu’s US debut is lastly locked in for per week later than first deliberate as he plans to make a press release on the world stage.

Tszyu will face US Olympian Terrell Gausha on March 27 Australian time (March 26 US time) in Minneapolis as he seems to be to make an enormous assertion on the world stage.

Originally meant to battle because the co-main on the Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano unification card, Tszyu and Gausha will headline their very own occasion in Minneapolis after Castano went down with a bicep damage.

Tszyu, who’s the necessary challenger for the WBO title and the third ranked contender for each the IBF and WBC tremendous welterweight titles, will tackle the 22-2-1 Gausha, who’s ranked eleventh within the WBO.

The 34-year-old’s solely losses have come to Erislandy Lara for the IBF and WBA tremendous welterweight titles and No. 1 WBC challenger Erickson Lubin.

Tszyu was named the mandatory challenger for Castano’s belt, however was forced to wait when Charlo and Castano booked a second bout following a draw in their first meeting.

But when Castano pulled out of the fight after struggling a bicep damage, delaying the bout additional, Tszyu called for a fight against Charlo in addition to campaigning to get his necessary shot at Castano, each of which have been denied.

Both Castano and Charlo have beforehand trashed Tszyu however neither have put their cash the place their mouth is.

While he waits, Tszyu will once more place his necessary challenger rating on the road and battle one other harmful fighter in Gausha, after going the distance against Takeshi Inoue in November.

In a launch from No Limit Boxing, Tszyu stated Gausha can be a tricky problem.

“He’s definitely the best fighter I [will] have fought … No risk no reward,” Tszyu stated. “I am not here to sit on my a***. I love challenges and I love tests.”

Tszyu’s supervisor Glenn Jennings wrote on a Facebook put up revealing the battle: “Finally! It’s on.

“Very pleased to announce Mar 27 In Minnesota. Live on Fox Sports Main Event.”

No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose was additionally happy with the consequence.

“We are thrilled for Tim that we have secured him a World Title eliminator in the US,” Rose stated through a media launch.

“Tim wants his shot at becoming a World Champion and this fight edges him one step closer to that dream. He has a relentless focus on this goal and to leave a massive legacy in boxing.

“While I know Gausha is a massive challenge, Tim wants nothing less than the best to be put in the ring with him.”

The battle will seemingly happen within the mid-afternoon on Sunday March 27 Australian time.