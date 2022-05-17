Tim Wilson says China and Russia will benefit from a hung parliament

“Australia simply can’t afford the weakness and divisions of a hung parliament right now.” Loading Wilson is a founding member of the “Wolverines”, a bipartisan group of federal politicians established to talk up in opposition to China’s rising assertiveness. The Coalition has been trying to marketing campaign on its file in standing as much as China, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton repeatedly claiming Labor could be weak. But nationwide safety and China hasn’t up to now featured as a significant battleground within the contest between Liberals and the teal independents. Daniel has as a substitute targeted on her three precedence insurance policies of local weather, integrity and gender equality.

The unbiased candidate this week informed The Age she didn’t rule out backing the Coalition in a hung parliament. And not like present unbiased MP Zali Stegall in Warringah, Daniel declared that Morrison as chief was not a dealbreaker. “The leader of the party is not crucial,” Daniel mentioned. Loading Along with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s seat of Kooyong, and North Sydney and Wentworth in NSW, Goldstein is believed to be below critical risk for the Coalition. In the video, Wilson says he’s a “huge optimist about Australia’s future” however projecting nationwide power requires “unity and stability”.