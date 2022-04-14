Timberwolves Playoff Tickets Now On Sale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Timberwolves followers, you now have an opportunity safe your spot to look at the workforce within the playoffs.

The Wolves are enjoying the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in a better of seven sequence for the primary spherical of the playoffs. There will probably be two assured video games at Target Center, and probably a 3rd.

Tickets for these video games went on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

After an exciting victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday to safe their playoff run, the thrill across the workforce couldn’t be increased. It’s that fan vitality that’s going to hopefully carry this workforce all through the playoffs. Especially throughout video games with house court docket benefit.

“It’s unreal man. Minnesota basketball, you guys probably already know it’s been a long time coming,” fan James Borrelle stated. “It’s awesome to see them hit the playoffs this year, be able to clinch it.”

The first two video games are in Memphis, and recreation 1 is that this Saturday.

You can order your tickets online or over the telephone for video games 3 and 4 at Target Center, which will probably be April 21 and 23. Tickets begin at $20.