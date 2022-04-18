Time for Albanese to show some fight, policies

In my opinion, the marketing campaign to this point is made up of 4 fairly easy phrases. Petty, pedantic, posturing politics. Election day can’t come quick sufficient. Rose Panidis, Graceville (Qld) We don’t have presidential elections, so why are listening to solely the 2 leaders and never these from every workforce of their respective portfolios? Can we hear extra from the competing groups? Peter Wotton, Pyrmont I’m hanging out for the “gotcha moment” when the “better money managers” demand these grasping firms return our $20 billion of JobKeeper funds or face the results. Kathleen Hollins, Northmead Just a few letter writers have requested over the previous weeks simply how gullible politicians assume we’re. Quite a bit apparently. Margaret Grove, Abbotsford Jobless price masks inequilities

So Anthony Albanese wasn’t too far off the mark when he quoted the unemployment price at 5.4 per cent, which is concerning the price in Parramatta LHD (″⁣City jobless rate 1% in one area, 9% elsewhere″⁣, April 18). What Morrison fails to acknowledge when he cites the speed of unemployment is that he’s spruiking the common price throughout Greater Sydney. While an unemployment price of 4 per cent sounds encouragingly low, it fails to contemplate the kind of work determined persons are taking, for instance, within the gig financial system. Similarly, discuss concerning the jobless price masks the shortage of profession alternatives that exist owing to a discount in TAFE and college locations. Next time Morrison quotes ″⁣4 per cent″⁣, be courageous sufficient to ask him which a part of Australia he’s referring to.

Patricia Farrar, Concord Working week Many folks misunderstand why working a minimal of 1 hour qualifies somebody as employed. The ABS collects information on individuals who labored at the very least one hour within the survey week. It doesn’t imply that they work just one hour each week. (There are a number of causes they could have labored just one hour within the survey week.) The second challenge is the place the road is drawn between employment and unemployment. Some folks may work between one and 10 hours every week as a result of that’s all they need. Are they to be counted as unemployed? The ABS does acquire information on underemployment – those that have a job however need extra hours – however this determine doesn’t obtain as a lot prominence because the unemployment price. Carolyn Skinner, Hawker (ACT) Substance, not sport Margaret Simons (“Reporting politics is not like calling the footy”, April 18) captures what I’ve been shouting at my TV, radio and laptop. Election protection reads just like the sports activities pages, specializing in moments, not substance. “The Gaffe” (now with a lifetime of its personal) solely appears necessary as a result of journos talked about nothing else. Policy, the precise document of the Coalition authorities and different massive points are all apparently irrelevant. Michael Berg, Randwick

I worry that Margaret Simons’ recommendation to the journos to steer away from “sports-type” political reporting might fall on deaf ears. Most voters seem to comply with a political occasion similar to their favorite footy workforce, accepting their under-performances, lack of artistic play and their “boofheaded” behaviour out of blind loyalty. Our vote needs to be above such a loyalty. The incumbent workforce have failed badly to resolve our society’s present main points, but nonetheless appear fashionable sufficient to have the ability to scrape again into energy. This isn’t a sport. Micheal Traynor, Bellambi Money within the bin The article exposing Coalition spending extra on recycling advertisements than on local weather and expertise mixed (“Government spent more on recycling ads than climate and skills combined”, April 18) signifies the federal government’s warped and misleading method to the reality. Whether this was achieved for occasion political functions is a query price asking. As far as I can see, the advertisements are garbage. Geoff Nilon, Mascot Payne-ful to observe Katherine Deves’ apology is absolutely of little consequence, Marisa Payne (“Payne on fence over Deves in Warringah”, April 18) as a result of it doesn’t change her opinion on trans girls in sport and the way that may decide any honest parliamentary response to those points sooner or later. Elizabeth Kroon, Randwick

It was painful watching Minister Payne perched inelegantly on the fence as she tried to defend the indefensible. The Liberals’ misguided “captain’s pick” when choosing Deves has no place in our politics, and the minister ought to have had the braveness to name it out, loud and clear. Bill Young, Killcare Heights Safe blue and ignored I can guarantee your correspondent that residents of the higher northern seashores do certainly really feel uncared for (Letters, April 18). Feeling uncared for and ignored goes with the territory in a secure blue colour-coded seat. However, the constituents of my citizens have had sufficient. Make no mistake, there’s sturdy, viable unbiased various right here. Voters who need their voices heard in Canberra will likely be making their emotions recognized on the poll field. Joy Nason, Mona Vale Simple pattern David Crowe (“Still kicking the tyres: number shows how much is still in play”, April 18) is true to level out the margin for error of two.6 per cent within the newest Resolve political monitor. The acknowledged pattern of 1404 eligible voters represents lower than one in 10,000 of the folks certified to solid a poll. Brian Kidd, Mt Waverley (Vic)

Art of writing The technique of writing, similar to studying, is for a lot of an arduous journey that’s hardly ever recognised for its breadth and depth of issues (“Even at selective schools, writing is the hardest school”, April 18). Learning writing encompasses many varieties, from responses to different texts and writers, artistic writing to assigned stimulus materials, scientific evaluation, essays of argument, even social media submissions. Classroom duties are sometimes set and marked, however the artwork of educating writing in all its varieties is commonly obfuscated, or merely sidelined as an adjunct within the classroom. Writing can (and needs to be) taught in all its varieties and practices, however similar to music, although most can play and enhance, it doesn’t at all times make them a “musician”. A author might be skilled and improved, however we will’t all be “writers”. We ought to count on no extra. Janice Creenaune, Austinmer Epicentre of consideration My most annoying phrase is “epicentre” (Letters, April 18). It has a particular and helpful which means – the purpose on Earth’s floor instantly above an earthquake. People have taken to utilizing it to imply “centre”, presumably as a result of it sounds extra necessary. Chris Baker, Normanhurst Crater envy

Potholes on potholes (Letters, April 18)? You had been fortunate. We ’ave no roads and movie of pothole on wall (apologies to Monty Python). Robert Hickey, Green Point O, pricey How curious that the names of the contenders for prime minister are ″⁣ScoMo″⁣ and, await it, ″⁣Albo″⁣. Embarrassingly gauche, one may say. Mind you, I can guarantee readers {that a} title of merely 4 letters ending with ″⁣o″⁣ can point out a self-effacing however profound mind. Kent Mayo, Uralla Christian in title solely God might have entered the election marketing campaign, however not within the firm of the Australian Christian Lobby (Letters, April 18). Neither Australian (within the sense of nationwide) nor Christian, it is a single-issue foyer group, apparently intent on vilifying LGBTQ folks in no matter approach and no matter guise it might. Rev. Meredith Williams, Northmead