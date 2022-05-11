When Australian governments see congestion, the answer they attain for is extra roads and extra public transport. But many years of extra roads and extra public transport have given us the degrees of congestion we see at the moment. It’s time for a brand new method. It’s time for Sydney to embrace congestion charging.

Excessive congestion is expensive and wasteful. No one desires to pay extra to drive, however neither do they need the ordeal of delays and unpredictability once they do journey. Fast and dependable transport of individuals and items is crucial if Sydney is to stay each an financial heavyweight and a vibrant world metropolis.

The time is correct to introduce a congestion cost for driving into the Sydney CBD. Credit:Kate Geraghty

COVID hasn’t helped the congestion problem. Even earlier than the pandemic, Sydney was very car-dependent, with two-thirds of commuters driving to work, and solely 22 per cent taking public transport. Once the pandemic hit, folks deserted public transport, even outdoors of lockdown durations. As just lately as final week, public transport actions had been nonetheless down 17 per cent on pre-pandemic ranges within the CBD, and down 1 / 4 to a 3rd in areas from Campbelltown to Ku-ring-gai, Hornsby, and Fairfield. Meanwhile, driving is up.

The price of shopping for and working a automobile is a non-public price, and other people spend this cash in the event that they decide it worthwhile in line with the place they should go, what they should do, and their very own tastes and priorities.