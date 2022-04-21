Time-Restricted Eating Does Not Help With Weight Loss, New Study Says

BOSTON (CBS) – A brand new research printed within the New England Journal of Medicine finds that limiting your calorie consumption to an 8-hour window might not make a distinction in terms of weight reduction.

Researchers checked out 139 overweight adults and located that there was no vital distinction in weight reduction, physique fats, or metabolic threat between those that ate all their energy between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and people who consumed the identical variety of energy however at any time of day.