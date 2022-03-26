Time-Tested India-Maldives Relationship A Force For Stability: S Jaishankar

This partnership tackles frequent challenges, mentioned S Jaishankar on meet with Maldives counterpart.

Male:

Describing the “time-tested” relationship between India and the Maldives as a “force for stability” within the area, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned on Saturday that the shared accountability of the 2 nations is to nurture and strengthen it.

Speaking at a joint press convention alongside Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Dr Jaishankar additionally mentioned the bilateral relationship is poised for a quantum bounce to the touch the lives of the individuals of the 2 nations like by no means earlier than.

“This is a partnership that tackles common challenges…It is a force for stability in the region. It is our shared responsibility to nurture and strengthen it,” mentioned Dr Jaishankar, who arrived right here earlier within the day as a part of his five-day two-nation go to to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to discover the chances of additional enlargement of bilateral engagements with the 2 key maritime neighbours of India.

The Maldives is certainly one of India’s key maritime neighbours within the Indian Ocean area and the bilateral defence and safety ties have been on an upward trajectory in the previous few years.

