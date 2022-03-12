‘Time to back the new captain’ – Twitter overjoyed as Faf du Plessis appointed RCB captain

Former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis has been named the brand new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming IPL 2022 season. The veteran batter was picked up by RCB within the IPL 2022 mega public sale for INR 7 crore after a bidding struggle with the Chennai Super Kings. The right-hander has been one of many standout gamers within the event’s historical past and might create a big effect on the high of the order for the RCB franchise.

Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy after IPL 2021 and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik had been among the many contenders to exchange him within the position. However, du Plessis’ worldwide captaincy expertise received the nod ultimately and will probably be fascinating to see if he can win RCB their maiden IPL trophy.

Du Plessis had been an integral a part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise for the reason that 2012 version and he’s more likely to associate with Kohli on the high of the order for the RCB franchise. The 37-year-old nonetheless has a whole lot of cricket left in him and might do the job in crunch stations for the franchise. RCB is not going to have the companies of AB de Villiers as he has retired, and du Plessis should fill that void as nicely.

Faf du Plessis’ glorious document in IPL 2021

Du Plessis has all the time been among the many runs within the marquee event and he performed an important position alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad on the high of the order for CSK final yr. He scored a superb 86 off 59 deliveries within the remaining of IPL 2021 which helped his staff to clinch their fourth title.

He managed to attain 635 runs in 16 video games within the earlier IPL season at a mean of 45.21 and at a powerful strike charge of 138.20. He hit six fifties with the very best rating of unbeaten 95 and proved the saying of age is only a quantity. However, he was unfortunate to have missed out on successful the orange cap by simply two runs ultimately.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Faf Du Plessis being named skipper of RCB:

AB Devilliers mentioned “I am so happy for Faf Du Plessis, there was no doubt for me who was the captain when they picked Faf Du Plessis the auction”. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2022

Faf Du Plessis – the brand new RCB captain. pic.twitter.com/FUBdDDSY6L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2022

“I pass on the baton to Faf du Plessis,” says Virat Kohli. This is emotional man. — Prajakta (@18prajakta) March 12, 2022

Faf du Plessis when CSK lifts the following trophy. pic.twitter.com/SIf3FY6tyY — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 12, 2022

Faf Du Plessis moved from Chennai to Bengaluru. Got greater pay and have become a staff chief. He is simply few months away from launching his begin up — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 12, 2022

From Rahul dravid, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori and Virat Kohli to Faf du Plessis because the Captain of RCB.

Just How quick the evening modifications! pic.twitter.com/qBbrnpEnRp — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 12, 2022

Scenes once they dial Faf du Plessis’s quantity to ask him to get on stage and Whistle Podu anthem begins ringing on anyone’s telephone. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 12, 2022

CSK’s message to RCB’s Captain Faf du plessis. pic.twitter.com/c7nAq9apM9 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 12, 2022

Yuzi Chahal watching the RCB stay stream. He left RCB, however the RCB spirit in him hasn’t left but ❤️@yuzi_chahal#RCBUnbox #FafDuPlessis pic.twitter.com/kCLMQknGyZ — Ankush Banerjee (@ankush_ban18) March 12, 2022

From Rahul dravid, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori and Virat Kohli to Faf du Plessis because the Captain of RCB.

Just How quick the evening modifications! pic.twitter.com/qBbrnpEnRp — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 12, 2022

Faf Du Plessis – the brand new RCB captain. pic.twitter.com/FUBdDDSY6L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2022

Wait is over@faf1307 is our new Captain of @RCBTweets

All the Best Captain faf

Inshallah Trophy is ours

It’s time to again the brand new Captain

RCbians #captain#RCBUnbox #FafDuPlessis #RCB #Rcbcaptain #RCBNewCaptain — Tehzeeb Hassan (@TehzeebHassan07) March 12, 2022

Faf du Plessis named as RCB’s new captain. Two minute silence for all Kohli followers who needed Kohli as RCB’s captain. — Troll Kohli (@ChokerKohli) March 12, 2022

Faf Du Plessis mentioned “It’s tough to fill the shoes of AB, he is a absolute great of the game, I can’t even imagine that”. @faf1307#FafDuPlessis #RCBNewCaptain #RCB #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/LbyUNtzbat — M Ok C ⱽⁱᵏʳᵃⁿᵗᴿᵒⁿᵃ (@Maheshbn_) March 12, 2022

Faf Du Plessis mentioned “Virat Kohli is well respected, he has changed Indian cricket, I have seen it live – under him, India was fighting fire with fire – the energy he brings will be really important for RCB”.#ViratKohli #INDvSL #RCB — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 12, 2022

After eight lengthy years Royal Challengers Bangalore may have a brand new captain. And the captain is Faf du Plessis.#IPL2022 — Prajakta (@18prajakta) March 12, 2022

Virat Kohli throughout 2019 WC – I might like to have Faf in my staff !

No means Virat would not have advised Faf as potential captain to administration ! But RCB followers go on and mindlessly abuse Faf ! Go nicely @faf1307 , will want you solely success at RCB 🙌 https://t.co/MTVu83e1uy — Vijay Nathan (@vn95_83) March 12, 2022