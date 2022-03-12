IPL

‘Time to back the new captain’ – Twitter overjoyed as Faf du Plessis appointed RCB captain

Faf du Plessis will exchange Virat Kohli as captain of RCB for IPL 2022.

Faf du Plessis.

Former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis has been named the brand new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming IPL 2022 season. The veteran batter was picked up by RCB within the IPL 2022 mega public sale for INR 7 crore after a bidding struggle with the Chennai Super Kings. The right-hander has been one of many standout gamers within the event’s historical past and might create a big effect on the high of the order for the RCB franchise.

Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy after IPL 2021 and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik had been among the many contenders to exchange him within the position. However, du Plessis’ worldwide captaincy expertise received the nod ultimately and will probably be fascinating to see if he can win RCB their maiden IPL trophy.

Du Plessis had been an integral a part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise for the reason that 2012 version and he’s more likely to associate with Kohli on the high of the order for the RCB franchise. The 37-year-old nonetheless has a whole lot of cricket left in him and might do the job in crunch stations for the franchise. RCB is not going to have the companies of AB de Villiers as he has retired, and du Plessis should fill that void as nicely.

Faf du Plessis’ glorious document in IPL 2021

Du Plessis has all the time been among the many runs within the marquee event and he performed an important position alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad on the high of the order for CSK final yr. He scored a superb 86 off 59 deliveries within the remaining of IPL 2021 which helped his staff to clinch their fourth title.

He managed to attain 635 runs in 16 video games within the earlier IPL season at a mean of 45.21 and at a powerful strike charge of 138.20. He hit six fifties with the very best rating of unbeaten 95 and proved the saying of age is only a quantity. However, he was unfortunate to have missed out on successful the orange cap by simply two runs ultimately.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Faf Du Plessis being named skipper of RCB:





