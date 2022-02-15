“Time To Call Spade A Spade”: Ashwani Kumar To NDTV On Quitting Congress

Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar denied that he was going to BJP.

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar, who has give up the Congress in the midst of state elections, mentioned right now that “the party doesn’t seem to reflect mood of the nation”.

Ashwani Kumar, who was Law Minister within the Manmohan Singh-led Congress authorities between 2009 and 2014, mentioned in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi that the choice was “consistent with my dignity”. He additionally spoke about pursuing public causes impressed by the concept of “transformative leadership”.

He denied that he was going to the BJP, like others who’ve give up the Congress earlier than him.

“I have not given it a thought. I have not met anyone in the BJP. There is no decision as yet. I may not even join any party,” Ashwani Kumar mentioned, including that there is not any hurry.

“I hope I am wrong but in the foreseeable future, I only see the Congress going downhill.”

Dr Kumar mentioned the type of management being projected in Punjab “is the worst in the last 40 years”.

“The manner in which Amarinder Singh was humiliated into resigning has not left a good impression of the Congress.

I resent and condemn the way he was humiliated into resigning,” he mentioned.

Explaining his determination to give up his social gathering of over 40 years, in the midst of elections, Dr Kumar mentioned: “I believe there comes a time when you can’t take it anymore. I have been having sleepless nights for several days. I thought to myself, should I not rise in my own estimation? What I am I sticking here for if I feel so uncomfortable? I think the time has come to call a spade a spade and take difficult decisions.”