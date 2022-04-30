Time To Introduce Local Languages In Courts: Chief Justice NV Ramana

CJI stated he has been a powerful proponent of “Indianisation of the justice delivery system”.

New Delhi:

Amid a debate over Hindi and the linguistic variety within the nation, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the present day stated that the time has come for the authorized system to introduce native languages in courts.

Justice Ramana, who was talking on the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of the States and Chief Justices of the High Courts on the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, stated the observe of legislation earlier than Constitutional courts needs to be based mostly on one’s intelligence and understanding of legislation, and never mere proficiency in language.

“The judiciary, as well as every other institution of our democracy, must mirror the social and geographical diversity of the country. I am receiving many representations for introducing local languages in proceedings before high courts,” he stated.

“I think the time has come now to revisit the demand and take it to a logical conclusion. The practice of law before Constitutional courts should be based on one’s intelligence and understanding of law and not mere proficiency in language,” the Chief Justice of India stated.

He stated that the idea of ‘entry to justice’ in India is way broader than merely offering legal professionals for illustration earlier than courts. “I am proud to state that India has one of the best free legal aid services in the entire world,” CJI Ramana stated.

He stated he has been a powerful proponent of “Indianisation of the justice delivery system”.

“By Indianisation, I mean increasing accessibility by moulding the system to suit the needs and sensibilities of the Indian population. It is a multidimensional concept. It calls for inclusivity, providing access to justice, removal of language barriers, reforms in practice and procedure, development of infrastructure, filling up of vacancies, augmenting the strength of the judiciary and so on,” CJI Ramana stated.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)