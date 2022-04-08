‘Time to move on’ – Olympic canoeist Heath retires

Liam Heath gained K1 200m bronze in Tokyo final summer time

Liam Heath – Great Britain’s most profitable Olympic canoeist – says it’s “time to move on” after saying his retirement from the game.

Heath gained 4 Olympic dash canoe medals from three Games, together with K1 200m gold at Rio 2016.

The 37-year-old can be a two-time world and five-time European champion.

“I’ve done everything I set out to do and more,” Heath advised BBC Sport. “I’ve gone way and above what I thought I could achieve in the sport.”

He added: “I’ve ticked pretty much every box on the list that any athlete would want to tick.

“I undoubtedly suppose and really feel it is time to transfer on as a competitor.”

Heath won his first Olympic medal on home waters at London 2012, winning K2 200m bronze alongside Jon Schofield.

Four years later in Rio the pair upgraded to silver, with Heath winning the individual event, and in Tokyo last year he won K1 bronze.

In 2017, he completed the canoe sprint grand slam of holding the Olympic, world and European titles.

“It has been a tough choice. There’s clearly a little bit of battle as a result of it is all you’ve got recognized and carried out for such a very long time,” he mentioned.

“It was a reasonably difficult choice however I’ve all the time mentioned it is a household choice, one thing I’ve made with not simply me in thoughts, however my household, my spouse and my two youngsters.

“It was tricky but easy in a certain way to be able to say I’m finished, and now I can hang up my paddles and move on to my future career.”

Heath, who has a level in industrial design and know-how, is at the moment “exploring creative areas” as he settles on his subsequent profession path, however hopes to maintain his “foot in the door” with canoeing and provides again to the youthful technology of paddlers.

But with little greater than two years to go till the following Olympics in Paris, did he think about hanging on for only a bit longer?

“A small amount of me wanted to see what it would be like to compete in Paris, but having gone through three cycles already, I know the kind of commitment and dedication it takes, and that added to my decision to want to step back from competing and spend more time with my family,” he mentioned.

“Even though it’s just around the corner, it seems like a long way away for me.”