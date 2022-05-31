Sports
Time to shift focus on CWG, gold is high on priority: Chirag Shetty | Badminton News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The candy style of the Thomas Cup title win will linger however Chirag Shetty, one of many architects of that historic triumph, is aware of it is time to transfer on and deal with the following problem at hand — Commonwealth Games.
One half of India’s greatest doubles pair, Chirag performed a pivotal position each on and off the court docket to assist India obtain an unprecedented win on the Thomas Cup match, thought of to be the ‘world cup’ of shuttle sport.
“The feeling of that week still remains but it’s time to get back to training and face the next challenges, starting with the Commonwealth Games, World Championships and Asian Games,” the 24-year-old from Mumbai advised PTI.
“We have done well in Commonwealth Games last time and the Thomas cup win will act as a booster for us to retain the mixed team gold.”
India had gained the combined staff gold at 2018 CWG for the primary time and Chirag feels they will repeat the efficiency this 12 months too.
“Competition is much tougher in Thomas Cup. So winning the trophy for me was simply the highlight of Indian badminton. CWG is a mixed team event, so naturally the dynamics will change.
“Malaysia has a powerful staff this time additionally. They is perhaps seeded greater than us due to their girls’s doubles and combined doubles gamers, but when we’re in a position to have that fireplace as soon as once more and urge to win, we are able to retain the gold.”
Chirag and his males’s doubles companion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy can even look to alter the color of their particular person silver medal that that they had secured at Gold Coast.
“Last time we had been very new within the circuit. But now numerous issues have modified. We at the moment are within the prime 10, we’ve the expertise of competing and successful towards prime gamers. So successful the gold will likely be excessive on our precedence,” he said.
The Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 this year.
But first up for the world number 8 Indian pair is the Indonesia Open Super 1000 and Malaysia Open 750 tournament in June.
“We have despatched our entries for Indonesia Super 1000 however we’re nonetheless not cent per cent certain if we are going to play that occasion as Satwik is recovering from a knee damage,” said Chirag, who along with Satwik, had pulled out of Thailand Open due to the injury.
“It is nothing main however as a precaution we’d skip the occasion as CWG is extra necessary and we must be in the very best form doable. We have been enjoying for every week and half throughout Thomas Cup and had been exhausted additionally. We will play the Malaysia Open for certain.”
Chirag and Satwik dished out some superlative efficiency at Bangkok as they gained all their matches, with the loss towards Chinese Taipei’s Lee yang and Wang Chi-Lin within the final league match being an exception.
“I used to be extraordinarily upset after that match. I additionally spoke to my psychological coach. I made some foolish errors and could not get some extent for my staff however (Kidambi) Srikanth advised me simply to neglect in regards to the match and deal with the quarterfinals.
“Thereafter when I went to the court, I just wanted to do everything possible to get that point, so that I have no regrets. We managed to silence Malaysia, who had a huge support.”
Talking about his position within the staff, Chirag stated: “I enjoyed my role as someone who was neither a newcomer nor a veteran. So I focussed on creating team bonding as much as possible whether it was via making Instagram reels or dancing after the matches. We even got Srikanth to dance.”
