Time to start working on expanding Southern Gas Corridor – Minister

The Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov made a speech on the

panel discussions held throughout the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on

“Energy security in turmoil”. In the panel moderated by

worldwide professional on vitality Brenda Shaffer, which had been attended

by the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey

Alparslan Bayraktar and worldwide professional Matthew Bryza, the

Minister assessed the discussion board as one in every of Turkey’s initiatives

contributing to determine a dialogue on the problems within the international

agenda. It was emphasised that Turkey is a dependable accomplice in

vitality safety points as nicely and that Azerbaijan collectively

implements all vitality safety initiatives with Turkey, Trend reviews

citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

The Minister famous that the vitality cooperation between the 2

nations and rising gasoline provides by way of the Southern Gas Corridor

was one of many priorities mentioned through the go to of the

president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Turkey.

The Minister of Energy shared his views on the present scenario

in vitality markets, the rising position of pure gasoline in sustainable

vitality provide and Azerbaijan’s vitality coverage primarily based on the variety

of vitality sources. It was famous that the steadiness between all

three facets of the vitality trilemma – safety, accessibility and

sustainability – had been upset: “On the one hand, the vitality disaster

brought on by the vitality transition, and alternatively, the continuing

political tensions made the vitality markets dramatically unstable

and risky. This downside was brought on by the vitality coverage of

market contributors, unfair approaches to vitality sources, whereas

the political processes additional intensified it.”

The Minister said that sustainable vitality options will probably be

one of many important challenges tomorrow as it’s as we speak, and on this

regard, pure gasoline will play an vital position within the strategy of

vitality transition. He added that making certain the steadiness between

vitality safety and environmental security is a extra rational

method and dependence on a single vitality useful resource results in

instability for vitality markets. It was additionally famous that the vitality

disaster that started final 12 months led to the extension of the space to

the carbon neutrality goal by rising using the kinds of

vitality similar to coal.

Stating that he sees the strengthening of the vitality safety of

our nation within the joint improvement of renewable vitality with

pure gasoline, the Minister dropped at the eye the objectives and

plans in each areas. The Minister mentioned that the Southern Gas

Corridor was a profitable challenge, offering shoppers with gasoline at

an uninterrupted and inexpensive value: “Since TAP was put into

operation, 9.7 bcm of gasoline have been exported to Europe. This 12 months,

our gasoline exports to Turkey will improve to eight.2 bcm, and to

Europe-to 9.1 bcm.”

The Minister of Energy additionally added that the individuality of the

hall makes it attainable to diversify the sources of provide, as

nicely as new consumption instructions of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Azerbaijan’s large gasoline reserves, current infrastructure and numerous

nations` curiosity in Azerbaijani gasoline have introduced the growth

of the hall to the fore. It is time to begin working on this

path, the Minister mentioned.

Energy Minister dropped at the eye not solely the gasoline of the

Caspian Sea, but additionally the plans on the export of electrical energy utilizing

the wealthy potential of wind vitality.

It needs to be famous that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, organized

by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs beneath the auspices of the

Presidency of Turkey, is a platform that brings collectively Heads of

states and governments, ministers, well-known statesmen and

political figures, influential politicians, scientists, businessmen

and media representatives from many nations around the globe and

promotes dialogue.