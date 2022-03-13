Time to start working on expanding Southern Gas Corridor – Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 13
Trend:
The Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov made a speech on the
panel discussions held throughout the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on
“Energy security in turmoil”. In the panel moderated by
worldwide professional on vitality Brenda Shaffer, which had been attended
by the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey
Alparslan Bayraktar and worldwide professional Matthew Bryza, the
Minister assessed the discussion board as one in every of Turkey’s initiatives
contributing to determine a dialogue on the problems within the international
agenda. It was emphasised that Turkey is a dependable accomplice in
vitality safety points as nicely and that Azerbaijan collectively
implements all vitality safety initiatives with Turkey, Trend reviews
citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan
The Minister famous that the vitality cooperation between the 2
nations and rising gasoline provides by way of the Southern Gas Corridor
was one of many priorities mentioned through the go to of the
president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Turkey.
The Minister of Energy shared his views on the present scenario
in vitality markets, the rising position of pure gasoline in sustainable
vitality provide and Azerbaijan’s vitality coverage primarily based on the variety
of vitality sources. It was famous that the steadiness between all
three facets of the vitality trilemma – safety, accessibility and
sustainability – had been upset: “On the one hand, the vitality disaster
brought on by the vitality transition, and alternatively, the continuing
political tensions made the vitality markets dramatically unstable
and risky. This downside was brought on by the vitality coverage of
market contributors, unfair approaches to vitality sources, whereas
the political processes additional intensified it.”
The Minister said that sustainable vitality options will probably be
one of many important challenges tomorrow as it’s as we speak, and on this
regard, pure gasoline will play an vital position within the strategy of
vitality transition. He added that making certain the steadiness between
vitality safety and environmental security is a extra rational
method and dependence on a single vitality useful resource results in
instability for vitality markets. It was additionally famous that the vitality
disaster that started final 12 months led to the extension of the space to
the carbon neutrality goal by rising using the kinds of
vitality similar to coal.
Stating that he sees the strengthening of the vitality safety of
our nation within the joint improvement of renewable vitality with
pure gasoline, the Minister dropped at the eye the objectives and
plans in each areas. The Minister mentioned that the Southern Gas
Corridor was a profitable challenge, offering shoppers with gasoline at
an uninterrupted and inexpensive value: “Since TAP was put into
operation, 9.7 bcm of gasoline have been exported to Europe. This 12 months,
our gasoline exports to Turkey will improve to eight.2 bcm, and to
Europe-to 9.1 bcm.”
The Minister of Energy additionally added that the individuality of the
hall makes it attainable to diversify the sources of provide, as
nicely as new consumption instructions of the Southern Gas Corridor.
Azerbaijan’s large gasoline reserves, current infrastructure and numerous
nations` curiosity in Azerbaijani gasoline have introduced the growth
of the hall to the fore. It is time to begin working on this
path, the Minister mentioned.
Energy Minister dropped at the eye not solely the gasoline of the
Caspian Sea, but additionally the plans on the export of electrical energy utilizing
the wealthy potential of wind vitality.
It needs to be famous that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, organized
by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs beneath the auspices of the
Presidency of Turkey, is a platform that brings collectively Heads of
states and governments, ministers, well-known statesmen and
political figures, influential politicians, scientists, businessmen
and media representatives from many nations around the globe and
promotes dialogue.