‘Time traveller’ shares ‘proof’ he’s alone in the future

A “time traveller from 2028” claims to be posting movies of the longer term, sharing movies he has now been stranded for 340 days.

A “time traveller” claiming to be from the longer term has shared so-called “proof” on TikTok that he has been alone in a post-apocalyptic world for 340 days.

The US Sun experiences Javier claims to be from the 12 months 2028 and has continued to proclaim there are not any people left – although buildings and automobiles are nonetheless in place.

Stream greater than 20 world and native information sources with Flash, Australia’s greatest information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free >

The social media person, who goes by the identify @unicosobreviviente (solely survivor), first posted on February 13 final 12 months displaying town of Valencia, Spain, empty and with none individuals round.

Soon after extra movies of the empty metropolis adopted, the place there isn’t any seen human exercise – but electrical energy and web connection stay accessible for the TikTokker to have the ability to add the movies.

Fast ahead 11 months and Javier now claims he’s nonetheless stranded and has spent 340 days in whole isolation with the world at his mercy.

The Spaniard captioned considered one of his newest posts: “Day 340 alone in the world, I have toured cities and many more.

“What could be happening to me?”

In one other video shared a day prior, he visited a well-known museum in his dwelling metropolis that he claims is “always full of people”.

The venue is devoid of all human life as he seems to have the ability to roam freely across the abandoned venue that’s completely preserved.

Since his first publish, Javier has typically shared updates of his “life in the future” and suggests he has additionally visited future incarnations of Barcelona, Madrid and Seville.

The self-proclaimed time traveller has additionally since claimed he’s looking for a solution to come again to the current day having beforehand requested for assist from his followers.

“I keep trying to find human life. I am starting to lose hope.

“Today I got something to eat. How long is this going to last? Mention in the comments who might be able to help me,” he wrote.

When requested by his followers how is it doable he nonetheless has gentle and web if there are not any people round, the Tiktokker replied that he wasn’t positive however “most likely there is a type of connection” between the 2 years.

This article initially appeared in The US Sun and was reproduced with permission