Timeline: How the shooting at a Texas elementary school unfolded

What started as a milestone marking maturity led to tragedy after a suspected gunman used the AR-15 fashion rifle he bought days after he turned 18, authorities mentioned.

Uvalde High School pupil Salvador Ramos allegedly bought two assault rifles simply days after turning 18 and used them to hold out the second-worst faculty taking pictures in U.S. historical past — all inside a span of eight days, authorities mentioned.

Ramos was recognized for preventing and threatening fellow college students, some classmates informed ABC News. He allegedly exhibited uncommon conduct reminiscent of threatening classmates and claiming to have lower scars into his face, classmates mentioned.

Authorities mentioned throughout a press convention Wednesday afternoon that Ramos had dropped out of college.

Twenty-one folks, together with 19 third and fourth grade youngsters, have been killed within the assault, legislation enforcement officers mentioned. Two academics have been killed, too. Another 17 folks have been wounded, together with three legislation enforcement officers.

People stand exterior Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. Allison Dinner/AFP through Getty Images

This is how the taking pictures unfolded:

March 20

Ramos strikes in along with his 66-year-old grandmother, Celia, Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, mentioned throughout a press convention Wednesday afternoon.

May 9

Ramos meets “Cece,” the recipient of a number of messages Ramos despatched on the day of the taking pictures, on the social media app Yubo, she informed ABC News.

The teen, who lives in Germany, mentioned she and Ramos would “join each others live” streams on Yubo.

Cece alleged that there have been different warning indicators in hindsight, together with that Ramos would ask others on Yubo “if they would want to be famous on the news.”

May 16

Ramos turns 18, in accordance with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

May 17

Ramos buys a semi-automatic rifle at a neighborhood sporting items retailer referred to as Oasis Outback, McCraw mentioned.

An exterior view of Oasis Outback, the shop the place a gunman who killed 19 youngsters and two academics at Robb Elementary School bought his weapons, in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. Lisa Krantz/Reuters

May 18

Ramos purchases 375 rounds of ammunition for that rifle, McCraw mentioned. It is just not recognized the place he bought that ammunition.

People turn into emotional on the City of Uvalde Town Square throughout a prayer vigil within the wake of a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Friday

Ramos buys a second semi-automatic rifle on the similar retailer, McCraw mentioned.

Tuesday

Morning: An Instagram account that legislation enforcement sources inform ABC News they consider is linked to Ramos despatched one other person on the social media platform a photograph of a gun laying on a mattress, in accordance with a person who shared direct messages from the suspect’s alleged account with ABC News.

11 a.m.: Ramos allegedly had three communications on the social media platform Meta which describes it as non-public one-to-one textual content messages. One message to an unknown recipient acknowledged that he was going to shoot his grandmother, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mentioned in a press convention Tuesday.

Another one-on-one message mentioned he had shot his grandmother, and the third mentioned he was going to shoot an elementary faculty, however didn’t specify the college, Abbott mentioned.

The dwelling of suspected gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, is cordoned off with police tape, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. According to stories, Ramos killed 19 college students and a pair of adults in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary School earlier than being fatally shot by legislation enforcement. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Ramos then shot his 66-year-old grandmother within the head at their residence, and she or he was capable of run throughout the road and name police, McCraw mentioned. She was taken to the hospital through helicopter and remains to be in crucial situation, McCraw mentioned.

11:28 a.m.:Ramos drove about 2 miles to Robb Elementary in his grandmother’s truck crashing the car exterior the college, McCraw mentioned. He exits the car by way of the passenger facet with a backpack stuffed with ammunition and a rifle, authorities mentioned.

A police car is seen parked close to of a truck believed to belong to the suspected shooter in Ulvade, Texas, close to Robb Elementary School, May 24, 2022. Marco Bello/Reuters

11:30 a.m.: Police obtain the primary 911 name detailing the crash and photographs fired.

11:32 a.m.: The gunman approached the west facet of the campus. When he arrives on the faculty, he hops a fence and enters the car parking zone, taking pictures “at the school” whereas nonetheless exterior.

At one level, college students heard banging on a window earlier than their instructor noticed the shooter with a “big gun,” a fourth-grade pupil who was inside the college on the time mentioned in an interview with ABC News, describing the “nonstop” gunshots that adopted.

11:40 a.m.: Ramos walked into the west facet of the college by way of an unlocked door, Texas Department of Public Safety regional director Victor Escalon mentioned in a press convention Thursday.

11:43 a.m.: Robb Elementary School posts to Facebook that the campus has gone underneath lockdown “due to gunshots in the area.”

11:44 a.m.: Local police and the district police officer make entry into the college and listen to gunfire. They watch the suspect stroll 20 toes into the college, make a proper into one other hallway after which stroll 20 toes, Escalon mentioned. He then turned left right into a classroom with “doors open in the middle,” Escalon mentioned.

After the gunman went right into a classroom that was linked internally to a second classroom and started taking pictures, “That’s where the carnage began,” McCraw mentioned.

The preliminary responding officers didn’t initially enter the classroom as a result of gunfire they have been receiving and fell again, Escalon mentioned. While they made calls to usher in backup, officers evacuated college students and academics.

Members of the group collect on the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil within the wake of a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

12:17 p.m.: Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District proclaims the taking pictures on Twitter.

12:30 p.m.: Uvalde Fire Department scanner visitors calls on “extra firemen want to answer Mill Street to determine a fringe to help Uvalde EMS and Uvalde PD.”

Around 12:45 p.m.: Border patrol and tactical teams arrive and make entry before shooting and killing the suspect, Escalon said. Their focus then turned into a rescue operation, Escalon said.

1:06 p.m.: Police report that the suspected shooter was killed by officers at the scene after they broke into the classroom.

