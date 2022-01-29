TIMELINE: Nor’easter Could Bring More Than A Foot Of Snow To Long Island & Jersey Shore; Up To 8 Inches To NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Nor’easter is headed our method, and it’s anticipated to carry some important snowfall.

High winds and coastal flooding may also be a priority.

A winter storm warning has been issued for a lot of the space from 7 p.m. Friday by 7 p.m. Saturday.

A blizzard warning can be issued for the Jersey Shore and Suffolk County throughout the identical timeframe.

SNOW TOTALS

The Jersey Shore and Long Island will see essentially the most accumulation, with 12 to 18 inches anticipated for many, and greater than 18 inches attainable for some.

New York City will possible see 4 to eight inches, and areas north and west will see 2 to 4.

STORM TIMING

The snow strikes in Friday night within the southeast, earlier than making its method into the town later Friday night time and into the in a single day hours.

It will taper off Saturday afternoon, with the ultimate flakes falling within the east within the late afternoon.

Friday Night: Light bands of snow attain southern New Jersey

Overnight: Snow expands north and west

Saturday Morning: Snow bands take form, winds begin to construct

Saturday Noon: Snow cuts off west of New York City, rages east

Saturday Afternoon: Snow tapers off round Long Island, aside from excessive jap edge, winds choose up

Saturday Evening: Winds robust out east, with blowing snow attainable

Sunday Morning: Frigid, however sunny

