Timeline: The events leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Here is a timeline of Ukraine’s fraught relationship with Moscow because it gained independence in 1991 and the occasions that led to the present battle.

1991: Shortly after the autumn of the Soviet Union, Ukraine declares independence from Moscow.

2004: Pro-Russian candidate Viktor Yanukovich is asserted president however allegations of vote-rigging set off protests, often called the Orange Revolution, forcing a re-run of the vote. Pro-Western former prime minister, Viktor Yushchenko, is elected president.

2005: Yushchenko takes energy with guarantees to steer Ukraine out of the Kremlin’s orbit, in direction of NATO and the EU.

2008: NATO guarantees Ukraine it is going to at some point be part of the alliance.

2010: Yanukovich wins a presidential election.

2013: Yanukovich’s authorities suspends commerce and affiliation talks with the EU and opts to revive financial ties with Moscow, triggering months of mass rallies in Kyiv.

February 2014: Parliament votes to take away Yanukovich after bloodshed within the protests. Within days, armed males seize parliament within the Ukrainian area of Crimea and lift the Russian flag. Moscow later annexes the territory.

April 2014: Pro-Russian separatists within the jap area of Donbass declare independence. Some 15,000 individuals have been killed since 2014 in preventing between the separatists and the Ukrainian military, in keeping with the Kyiv authorities.

2017: An affiliation settlement between Ukraine and the EU opens markets without spending a dime commerce of products and companies, and visa-free journey to the EU for Ukrainians.

2019: Former comedian actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy is elected president.

Jan. 2021: Zelenskiy appeals to U.S. president Joe Biden to let Ukraine be part of NATO. In February, his authorities freezes the belongings of opposition chief Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlin’s most distinguished ally in Ukraine.

Spring 2021: Russia begins massing troops close to Ukraine’s borders in what it says are coaching workouts.

Nov. 2021: Satellite photographs taken by Maxar Technologies present ongoing buildup of Russian forces close to Ukraine with estimates quickly surpassing 100,000 troops deployed.

Dec. 17 2021: Russia presents safety calls for together with that NATO pull again troops and weapons from jap Europe and bar Ukraine from ever becoming a member of.

Jan. 24 2022: NATO places forces on standby and reinforces jap Europe with extra ships and fighter jets.

Jan. 26: Washington responds to Russia’s safety calls for, repeating a dedication to NATO’s “open-door” coverage whereas providing a “pragmatic evaluation” of Moscow’s considerations. Two days later Russia says its calls for not addressed.

Feb. 2022: Amid rising Western fears Russia may assault Ukraine, the United States says it is going to ship 3,000 further troops to NATO members Poland and Romania. Washington and allies say they won’t ship troops to Ukraine, however warn of extreme financial sanctions if Russian President Vladimir Putin takes army motion.

Feb. 21: In a TV deal with, Putin says Ukraine is an integral a part of Russian historical past and has a puppet regime managed by international powers. Putin orders what he referred to as peacekeeping forces into two breakaway areas in jap Ukraine, after recognising them as unbiased.

Feb. 22: The U.S., Britain and their allies sanction Russian parliament members, banks and different belongings in response to Putin’s troop order. Germany halts the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline mission.

Feb. 23: Russian-backed separatist leaders ask Russia for assist repelling aggression from the Ukrainian military.

Feb. 24: Putin authorizes “special military operations” in Ukraine. Russian forces start missile and artillery assaults, placing main Ukrainian cities together with Kiev.

Feb. 26: Western allies announce new sanctions, together with restrictions on Russia’s central financial institution and expelling key banks off the primary international funds system.

