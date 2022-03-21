Timing of done deal not down to the election: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hosed down options a newly signed Queensland infrastructure deal price $1.8 billion was accomplished due to the looming federal election, claiming the timing was over negotiations.

Speaking on the Gabba stadium in Brisbane for the announcement of the south-east Queensland $1.8 billion City Deal, Mr Morrison thanked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and lord mayor Adrian Schrinner for his or her partnership in finishing the deal, which had been in negotiation for years.

The SEQ City Deal shall be funded by $667 million from the Commonwealth, $618 million from the Queensland authorities and $501 million from the Council of Mayors (SEQ) representing the area’s council.

The deal, which incorporates $450 million to the Brisbane Metro Woolloongabba Station and $190.2 million to the Kangaroo Point Green Bridge, was formally signed on Monday.