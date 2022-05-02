Timms’ World Cup tour to find next Jackson

Michele Timms will at all times keep in mind the yr her Opals impressed the legendary Lauren Jackson to don the inexperienced and gold.

The yr was 1994 and a baby-faced Jackson watched on in amazement as Australia hosted the World Cup, hoping to in the future be a part of her heroes.

Almost 20 years on, Timms is aiming to have an analogous affect on the following technology of Australian feminine basketballers.

The retired Opals legend returned to her junior membership, the Bulleen Boomers, final week to launch the Molten Ball Relay forward of this yr’s Women’s World Cup in Sydney.

Molten, FIBA and Australian Women’s Basketball World Cup Organising Committee, have teamed as much as present junior gamers throughout the nation their probability to see the official World Cup Ball as FIBA’s flagship girls’s occasion returns to Australian shores for the primary time since ‘94.

Watch Every Game of the 21/22 NBL Finals Live & Free with ESPN on Kayo Freebies. Sign up for Kayo Freebies now, no credit card required >

Camera Icon Opals legend Michele Timms returned to her junior club, the Bullen Boomers, last week to launch the Molten Ball Relay ahead of this year’s Women’s World Cup in Sydney. Credit: Supplied

The Molten Ball Relay will see the official World Cup Ball go to 20 native golf equipment throughout Australia, with every membership being afforded the possibility to get younger feminine basketball gamers to share messages of assist for the collaborating nations of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Timms, a FIBA Hall of Fame member, has signed on to assist promote the Molten Ball Relay and encourage golf equipment and younger females to assist the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

“We talk about the legacy of having a home World Cup and Lauren was a young kid in her loungeroom Oz ’94,” mentioned Timms, who has received two bronze medals and a silver representing the Opals.

“That is when Lauren said she wants to play for Australia one day and that is what we’re hoping will happen on the back of this year’s World Cup with all the young girls sitting at home watching or attending games.

“You want young girls to pick up a ball after watching the World Cup, and in players like Lauren, we’ve got actual evidence of it happening.”

In addition to the Molten Ball Relay, a Female Local Champions program, the place feminine coaches, referees, and directors from throughout the nation who’re championing feminine participation, will probably be inspired to appoint and showcase their efforts in the neighborhood.

Three fortunate champions will probably be flown to Sydney for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup to satisfy Timms and be taught from main coaches and directors.

“It’s such an honour to be involved to inspire the young girls to play basketball,” she mentioned.

“You could see the smile on the young girls’ faces as they ran around on the court and that is what the sport is all about.”

The 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup will tip-off on Thursday, September 22 and run by means of to Saturday, October 1.

Australian Opals v Japan 3 Game Series

27 & 29 May at Quaycentre, Sydney Olympic Park

31 May at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Tickets accessible here